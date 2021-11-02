Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Farmington

• Aaron McPherson, 37, of 402 Stapleton Place in Lincoln was arrested Friday in connection with forgery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons and breaking or entering. McPherson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Blake Kilpatrick, 36, of 469 Kay St. in Farmington was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Kilpatrick was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Takiran Toomer, 25, of 1332 Laurel Ave. in Pine Bluff was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Toomer was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Springdale

• Douglas Beyer, 34, of 2593 Mia Place in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Beyer was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Veronica Hernandez, 37, of 1006 Sherman St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons. Hernandez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jeremy Horton, 40, of 2670 Club Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Horton was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Eric Francis, 39, of 2331 W. Deane St. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Francis was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jared Milner, 26, of Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Milner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Gilda Batres, 24, of 623 Marigold Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Batres was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Rolinda Wong, 24, of 1298 Electric Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Wong was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Mark Huey, 30, of 805 W. Waco Place in Broken Arrow, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Huey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.