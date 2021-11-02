NWA outdoor briefs

Hikes visit lake, waterfall

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Thursday along the Lake Alma Loop Trail near Alma. The hike is 4.5 miles with one creek crossing. Water shoes are recommended. Meet at 9 a.m. at North Mountain Grove Road at Lake Alma.

The group will hike 4.5 miles out and back Nov. 10 at Kings River Falls Natural Area in Madison County. The trip involves some bushwhack hiking.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the Kings River Falls trailhead, 15453 Madison 3500, Witter, Ark. All hikers are welcome on both trips. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193, munster@olemac.net. For club information visit bvhikingclub.com.

Seed event set at prairie

The eighth annual Northwest Arkansas Blue-Green Infrastructure event is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Woolsey Wet Prairie in Fayetteville.

Activities include the collection of native seeds from prairie plants, talks about blue-green infrastructures and practices and details about educational and volunteer opportunities with several conservation organizations.

Baked goods and hot beverages are provided. People should bring hand-held clippers for seed gathering and wear shoes or boots adequate for walking in moist soil and vegetation.

Participants are asked to register at https://forms.office.com/r/VEwV5jkNY7. For details email sarah.garrison@jacobs.com.

Center hosts family fishing

A free family fishing derby will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wells Lake next to the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Nature Center in Fort Smith. Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are hosts of the derby.

Game and Fish will stock the lake with channel catfish. Some will have tags that may be redeemed for prizes. Free Lil' Angler rods and reels will be handed out to children. Lunch will be served at no charge to all who attend.

For more information, call the center at (479) 452-3993.

Astronomy night set at Hobbs

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free astronomy night from 5:45 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

A program with tips on buying a telescope will be from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at the outdoor education pavilion followed by night sky viewing through telescopes. Planets that may be seen include Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Venus. Society members will attempt to locate Pluto for patrons to see.

Suggested items to bring include a flashlight with a red balloon or cloth over the beam, a lawn chair, binoculars and star chart. People may bring their own telescopes.

Buffalo Point access closed

Some amenities at Buffalo Point along the Buffalo National River are closed through January for improvement work.

The river access and parking area, along with the nearby restroom, are closed. Other restrooms and riverside gravel bars accessed through the campground are open.

The project involves building a trail from the parking area to the Buffalo Point gravel bar, a new viewing platform and additional parking. The nearest access points are upstream at Dillards Ferry or downstream at Rush.

Elk center extends hours

The Ponca Elk Education Center observes extended hours through mid-November during prime elk viewing season in the Buffalo National River area.

Elk are commonly seen in meadows in the Ponca and Boxley areas mornings and evenings. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Nov. 21. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays after that.

The center staff provides information about Arkansas' elk herd that numbers about 600 animals. Several hands-on exhibits about elk and other wildlife are featured.

Address is 4642 Arkansas 43 in Ponca. For details, call the center at (870) 861-2432.

Park trails to close briefly

Some trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close briefly during the park's permit deer hunts.

Muzzle-loader deer season at the park is Nov. 17-21. Hobbs' modern gun season is Dec. 8-12. Youth modern gun season at Hobbs is Jan. 8-9.