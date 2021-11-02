Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Padres hire Melvin as manager

The San Diego Padres announced the hiring of Bob Melvin as manager on Monday, bringing a veteran presence to an exciting team that imploded down the stretch. Melvin takes his 18 years of big league managerial experience to a team where his two predecessors had no experience as a major league skipper before they were hired. Melvin, 60, signed a three-year contract. He inherits a team that had five All-Stars -- including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth -- but underperformed after the trade deadline and finished with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired after the worst collapse in team history dropped the Padres from a one-game lead for the NL's second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to elimination with more than a week left in the season. Melvin was hired away from the Oakland Athletics, where he was 853-764 in 11 seasons. He also managed the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks and is 1,346-1,272 overall.

Mets dismiss acting GM

Acting general manager Zack Scott will not return to the New York Mets after being placed on administrative leave following an arrest on drunken driving charges in August, according to a person familiar with the firing. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because the team had not announced the decision. Scott's dismissal is hardly a surprise after New York fell apart in the second half and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season. President Sandy Alderson assumed GM duties with Scott on paid leave and already oversaw the firing of manager Luis Rojas. The Mets are trying to hire a president of baseball operations for the second straight offseason under owner Steve Cohen. Scott was hired as the Mets' assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

Banister to work for Lovullo

The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Jeff Banister as the bench coach for manager Torey Lovullo on Monday. The 57-year-old Banister managed the Texas Rangers from 2015-18 and had a 325-313 record while winning the AL West twice. Banister's hiring comes as Lovullo overhauls his coaching staff following a 52-110 season that marked the second-worst record in franchise history. Banister replaces Luis Urueta, who is still with the Diamondbacks but will have a new role.

FOOTBALL

Ravens LB Harrison shot

Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering Monday after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet while police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub. The Ravens released a statement saying Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday night. The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been in touch with team doctors. "I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the thoughts and prayers that you have sent my way the last 24 hours," Harrison said in a message posted on Twitter on Monday night. "I want to thank the EMS crew and the staff at the hospital for treating me." Harrison said he's excited to be back on the football field very soon. "I don't think it's severe at all," Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm optimistic that it's going to be OK. I feel bad for the situation. Happy that he's OK, very grateful that he's OK and not hurt worse."

HORSE RACING

Knicks Go an early favorite

Knicks Go is the early 5-2 favorite for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic this weekend at Del Mar. The two-day world championships drew 169 horses from eight countries, including 46 foreign horses to the seaside track north of San Diego. Del Mar is hosting for the second time in four years. The Classic will be shown in prime time Saturday on NBC. Knicks Go drew the No. 5 post on Monday in the nine-horse field for the 1 1/4-mile Classic. Trained by Brad Cox, he'll be ridden by Joel Rosario. The colt has four wins in six starts this year, and won the BC Dirt Mile last year at Keeneland. Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality is the 3-1 second choice, also from Cox's barn. The colt is owned by Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. Medina Spirit, controversial winner of the Kentucky Derby, is the co-third choice at 4-1 for embattled trainer Bob Baffert. The colt tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which isn't allowed in Kentucky on race day. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to issue a final decision as part of its investigation into the matter. Also at 4-1 is Hot Rod Charlie, winner of the Pennsylvania Derby. The colt finished third in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Belmont. Nicknamed "Chuck," he will break from post No. 3.

Jockey Mena, 34, dies

Churchill Downs announced Monday that jockey Miguel Mena, who won nearly 2,100 thoroughbred races in North America and earned $72.4 million in prize money, has died following a pedestrian accident. He was 34. The track stated in a release that Mena was killed Sunday night on westbound Interstate 64 near Jeffersontown, a community in east Louisville/Jefferson. Jeffersontown, Ky., Police Chief Rick Sanders told The Associated Press that Mena got out of a rideshare vehicle, crossed the eastbound lanes of the highway, climbed over a retaining wall and was struck by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes. Mena died at the scene. The driver was interviewed but not charged, Sanders added. The investigation is pending. Mena's 451 wins at Churchill Downs rank 15th all-time. He won 16 stakes races at the historic track including two in the Stephen Foster Stakes, most recently last year aboard Tom's d'Etat. His career victory total includes 136 stakes wins with 37 graded-race triumphs.