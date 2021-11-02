100 years ago

Nov. 2, 1921

HELENA -- Sheriff J.D. Mays has notified the advance agents of a circus now posting advertisements of a performance to be given here on Armistice Day that every legal means will be taken to prevent the exhibition. The reason given is that a circus might interfere with precautions taken to prevent the spread of diphtheria, now prevalent here. Mayor Yaeger has said that he will decline to grant a license to the circus for the street parade.

50 years ago

Nov. 2, 1971

PARAGOULD -- Two prisoners who escaped early Sunday from the Greene County Jail here were arrested Sunday night by Paragould police. Officers said Barry Don Jackson, 19, and Don Guersbury, 25, knocked a hole in the front wall of the jail and crawled out. Jackson surrendered to officers Sunday night and Guersbury was arrested a short time later by Paragould police. Guersbury was driving a car that had been reported stolen earlier that day, officers said. Jackson was serving a nine-month term for a third offense of driving while intoxicated and Guersbury was in jail overnight for public drunkeness.

25 years ago

Nov. 2, 1996

GURDON -- Wildlife officers captured and relocated a frolicking black bear that was seen numerous times since Oct. 25 chasing mules and horses in the Red Springs Road area near Gurdon. Frazier, a state Game and Fish Commission officer in Clark County, said the young, 120-pound male was first spotted Oct. 25 in a residential area about five miles southeast of town. On Thursday, he showed up near the Gene Standridge home off Red Springs Road about a half-mile from the original site. There, Frazier and Nevada County wildlife officer Bill Vanscoy and Ouachita County officer Randy Johnson tranquilized the bear and moved him to a more remote area of Clark County. Joe Mosby, a state Game and Fish Commission spokesman at Little Rock, said it is not unusual to see bears during the Arkansas winter.

10 years ago

Nov. 2, 2011

• World-class sailor, television commentator and author Gary Jobson will speak at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service today. Jobson will give a lecture titled "Sailing: Speed and Passion," in which he will discuss the history of the America's Cup and preview the 2012 Olympic sailing competition, among other topics. Jobson is president of U.S. Sailing, the national governing body of sailing. He has won many championships, including the America's Cup with Ted Turner in 1977, the Fastnet Race and many of the world's ocean races. He has written 16 books on sailing including his latest, Gary Jobson: An American Sailing Story, which will be available for purchase.