PODCAST: What will we remember about Arkansas football after November?

On this episode of the WholeHog Football Podcast, Clay Henry, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones discuss the Razorbacks' remaining four-game schedule against Mississippi State, LSU, Alabama and Missouri, and how it will shape our view of the 2021 Arkansas football team.

This episode also includes Clay's memories of the late Arkansas and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Joe Lee Dunn, and a look back at the Razorbacks' 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

