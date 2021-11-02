2 men who escaped from Arkansas jail taken back into custody, Clarksville police say

Police captured two men Thursday night who escaped from a detention facility, authorities said.

An officer observed a vehicle parked at Spadra Park in Clarksville near the boat ramp around midnight, according to a Facebook post from the city’s police department. The officer attempted to make contact with the people inside the vehicle, as it was after hours and the park was closed to everyone except registered guests and fishermen, police said.

The two men who were inside the vehicle fled on foot, police said. Police then learned the vehicle was stolen out of Missouri, according to the post. Officers, along with a K9 and deputies from the Johnson County sheriff’s office, were able to successfully track both men, authorities said.

Police discovered both men were escapees from a detention facility in Arkansas and were involved in several felony thefts in the state, as well as in Missouri, the post states.

Both men were booked in the Johnson County jail on charges of fleeing, obstructing governmental operations, theft by receiving and criminal impersonation, police said.