Safety tips on heating released

As daytime highs drop and the nighttime lows dip, staying warm will mean that turning on and using furnaces, heaters and fireplaces will become part of everyday life. And with that change in routine, the risk of fire increases.

To guard against a fire-caused catastrophe, the Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services Department recently released safety suggestions for home heating this fall.

HOME HEATING TIPS

No matter what type of device you use to heat your home, making sure your heating devices and/or systems are in good working order is important for fall fire safety, according to a news release from the department

Many things can go wrong with heating equipment during the spring and summer months. Verify that everything you need to keep your home warm throughout fall and winter is in good working order before you experience the first cold snap of the season.

CENTRAL HEATING SYSTEM SAFETY TIPS

⦁ Get your central heating system cleaned, inspected and serviced by a certified HVAC (heating, venting and air conditioning) contractor every year before using it.

⦁ If you have a gas heater, make sure that you have a sufficient quantity of fully functioning carbon monoxide detectors installed in your home.

SPACE HEATER SAFETY TIPS

⦁ Make sure that any space heaters are surrounded by at least three feet of empty space.

⦁ Never place clothing or any other objects on a space heater to dry.

⦁ Do not place space heaters near furniture or drapery.

⦁ Turn space heaters off when you leave the house or go to bed.

⦁ Avoid storing any combustible items near heaters.

FIREPLACE SAFETY TIPS

⦁ Get your chimney inspected each year to make sure that it is safe.

⦁ Hire a chimney sweep to clean out your chimney every fall.

⦁ Repair any cracks in fireplaces.

⦁ Use fireplace screens to keep sparks and fire debris inside the fireplace.

⦁ Never use gasoline to start a fire in the fireplace.

⦁ Never leave a fire unattended.

⦁ Make sure that combustible materials are not stored within three feet of your fireplace.

⦁ For natural gas fireplaces, get all connections and lines inspected before use each season.

Also, if you reside in the city limits of Pine Bluff and you do not have a working smoke alarm, Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will provide one for you free by calling (870) 730-2048. A time will be set, and fire department staff will come to your residence and install a smoke alarm in your home.

Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services also provides reflective, adhesive numbers for your house if your home does not have a visible address. This service can help ensure a more certain response in case you need emergency services.