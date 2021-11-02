School Board meetings rescheduled

The McGehee School District's regular board meetings have been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Dec. 16, according to a news release. Details: (870) 222-3670.

School's Class of 1960 set to gather

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House, 6224 Dollarway Road.

"Come join us, your fellow classmates, and enjoy good food and fellowship," a spokesman said.

There was low attendance at the 61st-year class reunion in October, but everyone seemed to enjoy the fellowship with classmates.

Janice Helvie Tiner received a plaque in recognition of her outstanding dedication and commitment of keeping the PBHS class of 1960 connected. She chaired all the reunions except the one in 1990, when her dad was seriously ill, and in 2015.

"It was good to have her with us as she has been unable to attend," the spokesman said.

Classmates are urged to email any updates on fellow class members to nlrharper@hotmail.com or call (870) 535-0303.

Art League to hold session Sunday

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., in Room A & B.

League members will vote on new officers. Afterward, league member Matthew Howard will present web design ideas and functions for the league's upcoming website. Members then can provide further input on its scope, according to a news release.

This session is free for the community to attend. Visitors 17 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Due to covid-19, the league will require all members and visitors to wear masks. Social distancing is encouraged. Refreshments won't be served.

League members participate and judge works by their peers each month. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank until the following meeting.

Yearly membership dues are $40 until March 15. Artists can make checks out to the Pine Bluff Art League and mail it to Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

Details: Pine Bluff Art League President Claudia Spainhour, mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.