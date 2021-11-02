Springdale City Council moves Rabbit Foot Lodge plans ahead

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Monday night moved forward the Phase 2 renovations of Rabbit Foot Lodge. The council worked in committees and will vote on the measure during its next regular meeting Nov. 9.

Pick-It Construction of Fayetteville submitted a bid of $748,000 to restore the porch and logs associated with it, a walkway from the house to a spring and install two overhead doors to enclose the garage. The money would come from the reserves of the city's general fund, said Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance.

The Adirondack-style log house in the city's J.B. Hunt Park once was home to the late Sen. J.William Fulbright.

Council member Randall Harriman noted the architect's estimated cost was $214,000 lower than the Pick-It bid.

Gary Clements of Clements & Associates Architects in North Little Rock in 2018 estimated the cost for Phase 2 at $553,709, according to the resolution passed by the council in July.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said he thinks the increase comes with the inflation of the costs of building materials. He added that the architect didn't include the garage doors in his estimate.

Sprouse said that idea came from council member Jeff Watson.

Sprouse noted the enclosed garage could be used for secured storage. "Or eliminate an open, covered area where things can go wrong," he said.

Clements has worked with the city on the restoration of the Shiloh Meeting Hall, built in 1871 as a church and community building, and Fitzgerald Station, an 1870s house that served as a stop on the Butterfield Overland Mail stagecoach route.

Pick-It submitted the only bid for Phase 2 renovation, but the company also was picked for construction of the renovations in Phase 1.

Phase 1 is complete. "And they did an excellent job," Morgan said.

The final cost of Phase 1 was $411,759. Pick-It crews replaced the lodge's roof, as well as soffit and fascia relating to the roof. Workers also cleaned the logs because stain applied years ago was losing its adhesion.

Phase 2 will restore the wide porch, which wraps around the southern and western faces of the Adirondack-style lodge and a stone walkway from the house to the creek.

Construction is set to be completed in the spring

The city will have restored the entire outside of the house when Phase 2 is complete, Sprouse said.

"Then we can begin seriously looking for someone to use the inside," he said.

The city's ultimate goal is for the public to be able to use it, he said.

The City Council in July approved $25,600 for a conservation easement with the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. The Land Trust will hold the 31 acres surrounding the lodge into perpetuity, preventing development that might harm the site.

A similar agreement with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program protects the lodge.

Rabbit Foot Lodge overlooks Silent Grove Road from Hunt Park. Fulbright bought the house in 1934 and lived there with his family while he was president of the University of Arkansas from 1939 to 1941.

Fulbright built the stone pathway set for restoration in Phase 2. It leads from the house down the hill to a spring. Fulbright dammed part of Spring Creek that runs through the property to build a swimming hole for his children.

Dr. and Mrs. Charles F. Perkins built Rabbit Foot Lodge as their home in 1908, with all materials coming from the property. Perkins was Springdale's first surgeon.

Karen Compton, the most recent resident of the property, sold the lodge and the acreage to the city in 2015 for $1.05 million. The purchase came with an agreement the city would maintain it in good condition indoors and out.

The lodge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, through the efforts of Compton.

Johnelle Hunt donated $500,000 to the city to buy the lodge and surrounding land. The property was appraised at $1.1 million at the time.

Hunt is the widow of J.B. Hunt, who established the successful trucking company that bears his name. The Hunts owned the land that has become the park.