FOOTBALL

ASU's Lamar honored by Sun Belt

For the second time this season, Arkansas State running back Alan Lamar has earned Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Lamar's performance in the Red Wolves' 31-13 loss at South Alabama was highlighted by a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown -- the Olive Branch, Miss., native's second of the year. Lamar totaled 232 yards on five kickoff returns, setting a school single-game record, and with 922 return yards this season, he's now second in program history for a single season.

With 78 more yards, the graduate transfer will become the sixth player in Sun Belt history to go over 1,000 kickoff return yards in a season and he currently sits 11th for a single season by any Sun Belt player.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA duo earn ASUN awards

University of Central Arkansas defensive back Christian Cain and running back Darius Hale have been named the Atlantic Sun Conference's Defensive Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively, after their performances in the Bears' 38-14 win against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Cain led the Bears in tackles (9) and returned an interception 87 yards in the fourth quarter for a game-icing touchdown. In total, UCA had three interceptions in the game.

Hale turned in his second career 100-yard performance, rushing for 125 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown. His 14 rushing touchdowns this season are best in the FCS.

Quarterback Breylin Smith was also an honorable mention selection for ASUN Offensive Player of the Week.

This is the seventh of eight weeks UCA has had a player win a weekly conference award and the second consecutive.

-- Adam Cole

In-state players sweep GAC awards

All four of the Great American Conference's weekly awards went to in-state players Monday.

Ouachita Baptist University running back TJ Cole won the offensive player of the week award after rushing for a career-high 271 yards along with 4 touchdowns in the Tigers' 43-28 victory at East Central (Okla.). on Saturday.

Henderson State defensive back Deldric Shields finished with 6 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, in the Reddies' 34-3 win over Southern Nazarene to earn the league's defensive player of the week award.

The GAC's special teams player of the week award went to Arkansas Tech University's Jesus Zizumbo and Southern Arkansas University's Demarcus Williams. Zizumbo kicked three field goals, including the 38-yard game-winner to lead the Wonder Boys past Southwestern Oklahoma State 15-14. Williams returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown against Oklahoma Baptist.

SOCCER

UALR advances to Sun Belt quarterfinals

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (7-7-5) advanced to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals, defeating Louisiana-Lafayette (6-10-3) 3-0 in penalty kicks after a 1-1 double overtime draw Monday in the opening round in Foley, Ala.

Abril Lucio, Bergros Asgeirsdottir and Fanney Einarsdottir each scored in penalty kicks for the Trojans.

Lucio had UALR's lone goal in regulation, scoring in the 77th minute to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

The Trojans will face second-seeded South Alabama at 1:30 p.m. Central on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

Red Wolves win exhibition game

Norchad Omier finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Arkansas State men's basketball team to a 72-66 victory over Blue Mountain (Miss.) College in an exhibition game Monday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Malcolm Farrington had 15 points and Caleb Fields added 12 points for the Red Wolves, who trailed 34-31 at halftime but outscored the Toppers 41-32 in the second half.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services