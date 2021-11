Top performers

Little Rock Parkview wide receiver Parker Perry (2) pulls in a touchdown reception during the first quarter of the Patriots' win over Little Rock Southwest on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

RYKAR ACEBO, Jonesboro, 14-22 passing, 390 yards, 4 TDs CAM ANDERSON, Marion, 25-179 rushing, 2 TDs BRADEN ARNOLD, Bauxite, 7-170 receiving, 2 TDs BRAYLON BAILEY, Arkadelphia, 2-94 receiving, TD; 2-55 rushing, TD CONNOR BAKER, Pocahontas, 32-233 rushing, 4 TDs; 13 tackles, forced fumble and recovery CHARLIE BARKER, Pulaski Academy, 7-28 receiving, 2 TDs C.J. BROWN, Bentonville, 3-108 receiving, 2 TDs KENDRICK CAREY, Magnolia, 3-117 rushing, 3 TDs; 91-yard kickoff return TD JAKE CASEY, Bentonville West, 20-37 252 passing, 2 TDs DUSTIN CLARK, Manila, 13-102 rushing, 2 TD; 2-26 receiving, TD ELI COOPER, Little Rock Christian, 6-96 receiving, 2 TDs BRANDON COPELAND, Camden Fairview, 11-161 receiving, TD; 85-yard kickoff return TD TYMIR COPPINS, Stuttgart, 7-8 passing, 96 yards; 11-115 rushing, 6 tackles, INT JUSTIN CRUTCHMER, Lake Hamilton, 24-221 rushing, 2 TDs; 10 tackles JAISHON DAVIS, Arkadelphia, 12-145 rushing, 4 TDs AMMORRION DEMPSEY, Hope, 13-155 rushing, 3 TDs; 2-70 receiving, TD; 3 INTs, 85-yard fumble return TD JALEN DUPREE, Malvern, 22-185 rushing, 2 TDs TY DURHAM, Bentonville West, 7-127 receiving, TD JAYVEAN DYER-JONES, LR Christian, 17-208 rushing, 3 TDs WILLIE EACKLES, Little Rock Parkview, 7-85 receiving; 43 yards rushing, TD CAMDEN FARMER, Greene County Tech, 8-12 passing, 97 yards, TD; 177 yards rushing, 3 TDs BLADEN FIKE, Fayetteville, 21-26 passing, 270 yards, 5 TDs CHARLIE FISER, Pulaski Academy: 31-40 passing, 484 yards, 5 TDs CAM HARRIS, Benton, 7-145 receiving, TD; rushing TD CEDRIC HAWKINS, Stuttgart, 17-165 rushing, 3 TDs K.J. HAYES, Lafayette County, 15-215 rushing, 2 TDs; INT return for TD JAMISON HINSLEY, Vilonia, 5-71 receiving, 2 TDs JOE HIMON, Pulaski Academy, 6-137 receiving, 2 TDs; rushing TD JAYLEN HOPSON, Prescott, 11-148 rushing, 3 TDs NICK HUETT, Greenbrier, 11-123 rushing, TD TEVIN HUGHES, Lake Hamilton, 24-152 rushing, TD DEDE JOHNSON, Searcy, 29-237 rushing, 4 TDs JAMES JOINTER, Little Rock Parkview, 22-112 rushing, TD BRADEN JONES, Bentonville West, 13 tackles, 2 sacks, forced fumble; rushing TD KENNY JORDAN, Pulaski Academy, 5-127 receiving, TD LUKE KING, Hazen, 15-22 passing, 280 yards, 5 TDs COLE KETCHUM, Hackett, 283 passing, 5 TDs JESSIE KNIGHT, Maumelle, 15-201 rushing, 2 TDs WILL LITTON, Quitman, 29-312 rushing, 4 TDs; passing TD DANIEL PERRY, Searcy, 2 receiving TDs CARTER REECE-LONG, Jonesboro, 10 tackles, 2 forced fumbles CARTER McELHANEY, Greenbrier, 4-175 receiving, 2 TDs LANDON MELYNCHUCK, Stuttgart, 13 tackles ALEX MENDIOLA, Nashville, 10-161 receiving, TD REESE MERECHKA, Charleston, 7-90 rushing, TD; 6 tackles, 46-yard INT return for TD REID MILES, Searcy, 5-149 receiving, TD CARSON MORGAN, Bentonville West, 32-206 rushing, 2 TDs JACKSON MORSE, Central Arkansas Christian, 4-102 receiving, TD; 10 tackles AUSTIN MYERS, Vilonia, 15-26 passing, 234 yards, 5 TDs CHARLES NIMROD, Bentonville, 3-131 receiving, 2 TDs KURT OVERTON, Manila, 2 rushing TDs; 3 INTs HAYDEN PARTAIN, Cedarvile, 31-187 rushing, 2 TDs PARKER PERRY, Little Rock Parkview, 7-142 receiving, TD SHADARIOIUS PLUMMER, El Dorado, 15-115 rushing, 3 TDs KAVON POINTER, Jonesboro, 5-128 receiving, 2 TDs DANIEL POOLE, Stuttgart, 2 rushing TDs; 7 tackles ANDRE REED, Jonesboro, 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss TYRIN RUFFIN, Jonesboro, 3-114 receiving, TD JOSH SHEPHERD, Rogers, 27-225 rushing, TD CAIN SIMMONS, Benton, 16 tackles IAN SMITH, Bismarck, 13-18 passing, 171 yards, 3 TDs KADE SMITH, Harding Academy, 16-93 rushing, 2 TDs STRAN SMITH, Benton, 22-28 passing, 322 yards, 3 TDs; 8-87 rushing KENAN SNEED, Heber Springs, 18 tackles JAIDEN STRANGE, Stuttgart, 4-72 receiving; rushing TD; INT WILL THYER, Jonesboro, 11 tackles KOLTON TOSH, Hazen, 2-102 receiving, TD; 12 tackles, 35-yard INT return for TD JACKIE WASHINGTON, El Dorado, 9-131 receiving, TD; 89-yard kickoff return TD BRAYLON WATSON, Malvern, 18-128 rushing, 2 TDs BRAEDON WELCH, Elkins, 10-15 117 passing, 2 TDs BRYER WEST, Stuttgart, 13 tackles COOPER WILCOX, Greenbrier, 13-16 passing, 317 yards, 5 TDs; 11-137 rushing, TD LAWSON WILKINS, Danville, 9-14 passing, 191 yards, 4 TDs; 30-300 rushing, 4 TD BO WILLIAMS, Shiloh Christian, 6-73 receiving, 2 TDs DERAYLEN WILLIAMS, Magnolia, 10-88 rushing, 4 TDs ELI WISDOM, Shiloh Christian, 13-16 passing, 163 yards, 3 TDs; 5-39 rushing, TD JAYLON WHITE, Little Rock Parkview, 22-26 passing, 289 yards, TD; rushing TD WALKER WHITE, Little Rock Christian, 11-21 passing, 176 yards, 3 TDs DONOVAN WHITTEN, Arkadelphia, 17-23 passing, 238 yards, 2 TDs; 5-48 rushing, TD REAGAN WOMACK, Pocahontas, 22-112 rushing, TD

Print Headline: Top performers

