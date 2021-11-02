U.S. working on rollout of kids vaccine

As a count of the global coronavirus death toll topped 5 million on Monday, the Biden administration said it is assembling and shipping millions of vaccine doses for children ages 5 to 11.

The first could go into kids' arms by midweek.

Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, "We are not waiting on the operations and logistics," said coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients.

By vaccinating children, the U.S. hopes to head off another wave of infections during the cold-weather months when people spend more time indoors and respiratory illnesses spread more easily. Cases have been declining for weeks, but the virus has repeatedly shown its ability to stage comebacks, and more easily transmissible mutations are a persistent threat.

The total of 5 million people lost to the virus is equivalent to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined, or to most of the nation of Singapore.

"This is a defining moment in our lifetime," said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. "What do we have to do to protect ourselves so we don't get to another 5 million?"

And experts say 5 million is an undercount. Many countries, including India and African nations, are unable to accurately record their numbers of deaths, and experts have questioned the veracity of data from other countries, like Russia.

In the U.S., the virus has taken an outsize toll on Black and Hispanic people, who are more likely than white people to live in poverty and have less access to health care.

"When we get out our microscopes, we see that within countries, the most vulnerable have suffered most," Ko said.

PANEL MEETING

Today, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children.

The Food and Drug Administration has already cleared the shots, which deliver about one-third the dose given to adults. After CDC advisers make their recommendations, the agency director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will give the final order.

Zients said the government has enough of the Pfizer vaccine for all 28 million children in the 5-11 age group. "We're in great shape on supply," Zients said at Monday's White House coronavirus briefing.

The children's vaccination drive is expected to start later this week and get into full swing by next week. Parents will be able to go to vaccines.gov and filter on vaccines for children 5-11 to find locations near them that are offering the shots.

Pfizer's vaccine already has been authorized for use in older children.

After the FDA gave its authorization for younger children, the Biden administration asked states, territories and other jurisdictions to place their initial orders. Workers at the drug company and at distribution centers began the process of preparing and packing 15 million doses, Zients said.

"More doses will be packed and shipped and delivered," he said. "More and more vaccine will come on line as we ramp up."

The goal is for parents to have a range of options for getting children vaccinated, from pediatricians' offices to clinics and pharmacies.

Walensky acknowledged both a sense of urgency and concern about getting children vaccinated. She stressed that clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine for children have found it highly effective in preventing serious disease, with no severe adverse reactions in safety and efficacy trials.

"There has been a great deal of anticipation from parents," Walensky said. "I encourage parents to ask questions."

Zients announced that about 70% of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, while 80% have received at least one vaccine dose.

WORLDWIDE DEATHS

Worldwide, "All of these [fatality] estimates still rely on data being available, or someone going and collecting it before antibodies and local memories wane," said Adam Kucharski, an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who analyzes infectious disease outbreaks mathematically. "Globally, there will have been numerous local tragedies going unreported."

The real number of people lost to covid-19 could be underestimated by "a multiple of two to 10," said Denis Nash, a public health researcher at the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.

"This devastating milestone reminds us that we are failing much of the world," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. "This is a global shame."

The pace of confirmed deaths seems to have slowed slightly since the world reached 4 million in early July, despite the rapid spread of the delta variant since then -- a sign that the spread of vaccines could be having an impact, at least in some parts of the world.

It took nine months for the virus to kill 1 million people, 3½ more to reach 2 million, another three to claim 3 million, and about 2½ to exceed 4 million.

The United States leads all other countries, with more than 745,000 confirmed deaths. The nations with the highest reported death tolls after that are Brazil, India, Mexico and Russia.

The global rate of reported deaths climbed over the past two weeks after trending down for much of September and the first half of October, but at an average of more than 7,000 deaths per day remains about 3,000 below its August peak. The World Health Organization said last week that confirmed deaths had increased in Europe and Southeast Asia and declined in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Nash said the death rate appeared to be slowing "in places around the world where we are doing a good job at counting deaths, which also happen to be places in the world that have the best access to vaccines."

But, he said, "I think there are places where there are increases in the death rates, but we're just not measuring them."

The 20 countries that have recorded the most reported deaths per capita in recent weeks are mostly in Eastern Europe and the Caribbean, and most of them have vaccinated far less than half their populations.

Cases are rising in Europe, even though three-quarters of the European Union's adult population has been fully vaccinated. Those inoculation rates plummet in countries such as Bulgaria and Romania, and are even lower in nations that are outside the bloc, like Armenia.

That gap persisted even when shots became more widely available. A September report on perceptions of the pandemic by the European Council on Foreign Relations said the disparity seemed to be driven largely by misinformation, distrust and skepticism.

Vaccine hesitancy is also a major problem for Caribbean nations, and many of them also face unequal distribution of shots and logistical hurdles, the WHO said in October.

WHO officials have pressed wealthy nations to provide more vaccines to poorer ones. They and others have decried vaccine hoarding and most booster shot programs when much of the world has yet to be inoculated. Worldwide, about 76% of shots that have been administered have been in high- and upper-middle-income countries, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

Only 0.6% of doses have been administered in low-income countries.

Nash said he was hopeful that expanded access to vaccines and new pharmaceutical treatments, including an antiviral pill by Merck, would eventually rein in the virus.

EMPLOYER REQUIREMENTS

Meanwhile, the U.S. government will soon require companies with at least 100 workers to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and paid sick leave to recover from any effects of the shots, a Biden administration official said Monday.

Those requirements will be part of a federal rule that will spell out how large employers will meet a mandate that workers be vaccinated or tested regularly.

The rule is one of the Biden administration's most ambitious attempts to increase vaccination rates to corral the pandemic, after the surge of the delta variant this summer showed the country's continued vulnerability. It is expected to apply to some 80 million workers.

The rule has already drawn fierce opposition in and out of court from vaccine skeptics, and a number of Republican state attorneys general have vowed to challenge it.

The effectiveness of any legal challenge, however, is unclear. Government vaccine mandates, like those in New York, Chicago and California, have thus far withstood legal challenges, as have private mandates imposed by big companies and hospital systems.

The White House budget office has completed its review of the rule being written by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is expected to be released this week.

The rule will cover firms with 100 or more employees, regardless of how many are located in any particular location.

"Covered employers must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory covid-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose either to get vaccinated or to undergo regular covid-19 testing and wear a face covering at work," a Labor Department spokesperson said Monday. The rule "also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and paid sick leave to recover from any side effects."

The official said the Office of Management and Budget completed its review of the OSHA rule Monday, and that it will be published in the Federal Register shortly.

Separately, the administration will give federal contractors broad authority on how to treat employees who refuse to be vaccinated, according to guidelines that the White House issued Monday.

Under an executive order that President Joe Biden issued in September, contractors have until Dec. 8 to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated.

The order has met resistance from some workers at large employers with federal contracts, including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines. The CEO of Southwest said his airline would not fire anybody for refusing to get shots.

Information for this article was contributed by Daniel E. Slotnik of The New York Times; by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Carla K. Johnson, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Cara Anna, Rodney Muhumuza, Kelli Kennedy, Colleen Barry, Diane Jeantet and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post.