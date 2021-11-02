Vote benefits academics, athletics in LR

It does include athletics, and while yours truly tries to stay out of politics, a yes vote today on the Little Rock millage doesn't raise or lower taxes. It just means more money into public school education.

Which also means more money into athletics.

One of the promises is for a new high school in west Little Rock, which would go along with the progress that was made with the opening of Don R. Roberts Elementary School and Pinnacle View Middle School.

Little Rock needs more schools.

More schools should eventually mean more growth for the capital city.

Joe T. Robinson is a great school, but it is a county school, and it is the only competition for all the private schools in west Little Rock.

The tax is staying for the time being, so voting yes just means a vote for the future of academics and athletics.

On Thursday night, Perryville High School will name its basketball court after Keith Carter, the best player in school history.

Carter, 45, is the Ole Miss athletic director.

Carter played college basketball for the Rebels and then played professionally for nine years, mostly in Italy before returning to Mississippi, his wife's home, and going to work for Ole Miss as a fundraiser and radio analyst for basketball.

He was the director of the Ole Miss Foundation before moving to associate athletic director and was the interim AD after Ross Bjork's resignation.

The interim was removed from his title on Nov. 20, 2019.

Rob Evans, former head coach at Ole Miss and an Arkansas assistant, will be the master of ceremonies.

Carter, who was on the current voting list for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame (voting deadline was Sunday night), was a two-time All-SEC player for Ole Miss.

Almost a year ago, the University of Texas spent $24 million to buy out football coach Tom Herman and his staff.

Herman was coming off a 7-3 covid-19 season, a 32-18 overall record in four seasons and four consecutive bowl wins.

Obviously, that is not good enough the Longhorns.

When you only beat Oklahoma once, you are in trouble at Texas unless your name is Darrell Royal.

Anyway, Texas went to the Nick Saban Academy of fixed coaches and signed Steve Sarkisian to a six-year, $34 million contract.

At Texas, the second richest college in America behind only Harvard, that is nice money, but not great money.

Here's what the Longhorns have gotten in their first season: A 4-4 record and two of the schools they have defeated -- Texas Tech and TCU -- have already said farewell to their head coaches.

Texas is currently in a three consecutive game stretch of blowing double-digit leads before losing to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

The Longhorns are scheduled to join the SEC in 2025 and who knows if Sarkisian will last that long.

Jeff Traylor, a former assistant to Chad Morris at Arkansas, has become such a hot name for coach openings that UT-San Antonio has offered him a contract extension through 2031 worth $28 million.

Traylor is exactly what Arkansas was hiring when it hired Morris.

Traylor is a legend among Texas high school coaches. He won three Texas state championships at Gilmer High and made two additional appearances in the championship game.

His 175-26 record, along with his reputation, got him hired at Texas by Charlie Strong, who was fired a year later.

Traylor joined Morris' staff at SMU and followed him to Arkansas.

This is his second year at UTSA where he's 15-5, 8-0 this season, and ranked No. 16 in the country.

He has apparently agreed to the contract extension, but who knows if he has an option if a certain job opens.