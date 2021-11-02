Voters approve tax measures in Little Rock, Pulaski County Special districts

Voters on Tuesday approved plans by the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts to refinance current bond debt and issue new bonds to raise millions of dollars for campus construction projects.

The complete but uncertified vote on the Little Rock proposal to extend the levy of 12.4 debt service mills by 19 years to 2052 to raise $300 million for two new schools and other projects was:

• For 5,736

• Against 1,866

The complete but uncertified vote on the Pulaski County Special district’s proposal to refinance its current debt and issue new bonds to generate $80 million for school expansions and remodels was:

• For 1,559

• Against 871

In the Little Rock district, construction includes a replacement school for Cloverdale Middle School on the site of the now vacant McClellan High, which is a commitment made in a settlement to a federal lawsuit. The new school would serve kindergarten through eighth grades, replacing Meadowcliff and Baseline elementaries along with Cloverdale that was built in 1956.

The Cloverdale replacement on the Geyer Springs property is the district’s top construction priority, Superintendent Mike Poore has said. The project has already been designed by architects in consultation with teachers, students and community members, and could be started in early 2022.

Some of the other planned projects are a new 1,200-seat traditional high school in northwest Little Rock adjacent to Pinnacle View Middle School, and replacement classrooms for the portable buildings at Central High.

Other projects include a field house at Central; auditorium upgrades at Central, Parkview Magnet High and Dunbar Middle schools; a refurbished science wing at Hall High; new roofs for 10 schools; and new windows, LED lighting and flooring at locations throughout the capital city school system..

The 21,000-student Little Rock district has asked voters twice before — in 2017 and 2020 — for the extended millage, but it was defeated. Both requests came during the period when the district was operating under state control without a locally elected School Board. The current nine-member Little Rock board was elected last November and December.

The Pulaski County Special proposal called for restructuring the debt — financed by the district 14.8 debt service mill tax rate — without extending the levy of the tax mills beyond their 2048 expiration date.

The district’s restructured debt will enable the district to raise $80 million for projects include construction of an arena at Mills University Studies High School, the expansion of Joe T. Robinson High and Baker Elementary, as well as the renovations of Harris and College Station elementary schools.

The district has offered to build the Mills arena as a partial remedy to a finding by a federal judge earlier this year that the district skimped in the building of Mills as compared with construction of the new Robinson Middle School. Mills is in a lower income area with a more heavily Black population than Robinson, which is in the more affluent and predominantly white west Pulaski County.

The Pulaski Special district’s plan is to retire that restructured and new debt with the money generated by the system’s existing 14.8-debt service mills — without extending the levy of those 14.8-debt service mills beyond an already established 2048 expiration date.

Pulaski County Special voters also elected Heather B. Smith to the School Board’s Zone 3 seat, replacing Linda Remele, and Laurel Tait to the board’s Zone 7 seat, replacing Brian Maune. Remele and Maune did not seek re-election. Smith and Tait were unopposed.