Women's Hall of Fame honors founder of Sissy's Log Cabin

She's the kind of woman who built a jewelry empire, and yet will hand a friend a string of pearls as a gift, saying, "I do it because I can ... because I want to."

She's also the kind who will welcome a teenager into her home after the girl ages out of the state's foster care program or donate money to a small town's fish fry fundraiser.

So it's not surprising that on Monday morning, Sissy Jones, founder of Sissy's Log Cabin, was named to the 2022 Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame.

"They called me last week and told me I had been chosen," Jones said about the award. "I was overwhelmed and gratified by the recognition. It's wonderful. I'm humbled by this award."

But she couldn't help adding, "There are so many others who deserve it more than I do."

Jones was selected as a contemporary inductee as founder of Sissy's and its status as the state's "largest independently family-owned jewelry store and one of the largest fine jewelry retailers in the Mid-South," according to Ashley Hight, the Women's Hall of Fame spokeswoman.

But it's more than Jones' business savvy.

Jones gives away thousands of dollars worth of jewelry annually to organizations raising funds to cure cancer and other debilitating diseases, community centers and those feeding the hungry or rebuilding burned out homes.

"Jones has consistently focused her life and her business towards helping her community, her business, and at the same time become a leading philanthropist in the state," Hight said.

The nonprofit Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame is managed by the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, and guided by a board of directors, which impaneled a selection committee to seek nominations from the public.

"The goal of the hall is to honor, in perpetuity, women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state," Hight said.

Jones, along with six other women and one organization, will be honored April 20 at the Statehouse Convention Center's Wally Allen Ballroom at Little Rock.

LIFE'S TOO SHORT FOR THE ORDINARY

Most people these days see Sissy Jones' success but weren't around when the family struggled and spent long hours trying to get the business off the ground.

Jones is religious and puts God above all, and takes good care of her family and friends. Jones has boundless energy and smarts, and the smile on her lips and twinkle in her eye outshines even the brightest diamond in her Pine Bluff shop, said friends.

She survived opening a jewelry store at a time when big box stores were just starting to sell rings on the cheap, and a robbery attempt that nearly ended her life.

Bill Jones, Sissy's chief executive officer, said his mother has "worked harder than you can imagine," and he wasn't handed a silver spoon.

Sissy Jones said the original log cabin that she rented for $50 a month in 1970 wasn't in the best shape and these days she laughs about the raccoon-in-the-outhouse incident, the termite invasion and other store-related mishaps.

Bill Jones earned every bit of his starting salary and remembers when it was just the two of them. They would drive all night to pick up and return to Pine Bluff with a load of antiques and start selling the pieces early the next morning.

Later, they started selling jewelry, and Bill Jones worked behind the counter, designed pieces, swept the floors, and at night, he and his mother put together the store's fabled and trademarked slide bracelets, custom-made from a hunting case chain .

These became a national success.

"I guess you can say I followed in my mother's footsteps," Bill Jones said in retrospect. "Not a bad path to follow."

GENEROSITY OF SPIRIT

At the 2015 Easter Seals of Arkansas annual gala, Sissy Jones was named Arkansan of the Year.

That night, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, "I've known Sissy through her community service, and she has long been the pride of Pine Bluff, and now, she is the pride of Arkansas."

Also attending was one of her former foster children, Phyllis Bullard, who said Sissy Jones should have earned the award long ago.

"Most people see Sissy as a woman on TV, but she helps so many people and she remains so humble...Sissy is empowering, consistent and direct, and she is a great role model," Bullard said.

Long time friend and customer Wanda Bateman, now deceased, said that evening, "Sissy is Sissy whenever or wherever you see her. She's always welcoming, bighearted, giving...We love her."

Bill Jones described his mother as an amazing Arkansas original and a trailblazer.

"There's no one else like her," he said.

GROWING THE BUSINESS

These days the family has grown to include kids and grand kids working in the business. The single Pine Bluff log cabin has branched off to locations at Little Rock, Jonesboro, Conway and Memphis.

Despite the growth and fame, Sissy Jones continues to offer jewelry at a variety of price points so that almost anyone can afford a piece from her store because, after all, she said, "Life's too short for ordinary jewelry."