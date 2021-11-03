'20 shooting ruled as justified

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney has ruled that an October 2020 fatal shooting on McDaniel Drive was justified, according to Little Rock police.

Antony King, 40, died after suffering a gunshot wound. Little Rock police officers found King after responding about 1 a.m. Oct. 17 to the shooting at 7715 McDaniel Drive, according to a Nov. 1 police news release.

Officers requested medical personnel, who later pronounced King as deceased at the scene, according to the news release.

After the preliminary investigation and interviews, no charges are being filed, the police statement said. From information obtained in the investigation, the victim and suspect were known to each other, and there is no threat to the public.

The Pulaski County coroner's office was called to the scene and transported King's body to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. The case was submitted to the prosecuting attorney for file review.

A call to and voicemail left with the 6th Judicial District prosecuting attorney's office Monday afternoon was not readily returned.