ArcBest reports 3Q earnings

ArcBest Corp. on Tuesday reported third quarter 2021 earnings of $63.7 million, more than twice the amount earned in the third quarter last year.

The Fort Smith-based supply chain logistics firm posted its highest revenue and operating income in the three months that ended Sept. 30, as companies endure supply chain disruptions ahead of the holiday season.

Revenue rose 25.8% to $1.02 billion.

Strong shipper demand and pricing bolstered ArcBest's third quarter performance and is expected to continue in the months ahead.

Earnings beat Wall Street expectations.

Judy McReynolds, ArcBest's chairman, president and chief executive, said the company's strong performance was accelerated by its growth strategy, cost management efforts and talented people working there.

Over the past few years, she said the company has made efforts to add more revenue opportunities, grow existing businesses and adopt innovative technologies to enhance shareholder value.

"We are proud of the progress we've made," McReynolds said in a morning investor call.

In the third quarter, ArcBest experienced strong revenue and profit growth from its asset-based and asset-light businesses compared to last year. Subsidiary ABF Freight, which handles shipments between 150 to 15,000 pounds, is factored into asset-based operations.

In the asset-based division, revenue climbed to $681.2 million, a per-day increase of 21.2% on improved tonnage and total shipments. Total weight increased 17%, positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges.

Operating income was $83.6 million compared to $36.6 million a year ago. The operating ratio declined to 87.7%, a sign that expenses are becoming a smaller percentage of revenue.

In the company's asset-light division, revenue grew to $371.7 million, a per-day increase of 38.8%. The segment handles logistics, transportation management and household goods moving services. FleetNet, which does roadside assistance services, recorded more events at an increased rate, leading to record revenue and an increase in profits over last year.

Operating income was $11.5 million compared to $5.8 million a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization climbed 65% to $14.2 million.

As part of its growth efforts, ArcBest acquired MoLo Solutions, a truckload brokerage startup out of Chicago, for $235 million in cash. The deal closed on Monday, when ArcBest authorized an accelerated repurchase program with Morgan Stanley to buy $100 million in common stock and declared a cash dividend of 8 cents per share for some shareholders.

McReynolds said the acquisition enhances ArcBest's asset-light business and overall revenue mix, transforming the company into one of the top 15 U.S. truck brokers with access to 70,000 carrier partners. It also gives her team a strong foothold in the growing domestic transportation management market.

"We are embarking on an exciting new chapter in our company's history," she said.

Analysts expected third quarter results to be as high as $2.53 per share, according to a Yahoo Finance! consensus. Adjusted earnings were six cents higher at $2.59 per share.

ArcBest shares rose $8.94, or 9.2%, to close Tuesday at $105.74 on the Nasdaq stock exchange.