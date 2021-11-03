Arkansas man charged with murder, 9 counts of assault in Halloween party shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas -- An Arkansas man accused in a shooting at a Texarkana, Texas Halloween party Saturday night is now facing one charge of murder and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bail for Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, Ark. totals $1.95 million.

McElroy is accused of opening fire at the party attended by approximately 200 at Octavia's Activity Center at 2315 Texas Boulevard late Saturday night. McElroy allegedly began shooting after a fight broke out among some of the partygoers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Javon Gooden, 20, was fatally wounded and nine others were treated at local hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening. The surviving victims range in age from 15 to 23 and include both males and females, according to earlier reports.

Witnesses reportedly identified McElroy as the shooter. McElroy allegedly handed off a firearm to someone in the parking lot of the party venue before leaving the scene in a white Grand Marquis with darkly tinted windows.

Police said the suspected shooter turned himself in late Sunday morning.

McElroy is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.