Stuttgart, 1909: The view of Main Street showed a single car amid a number of wagons on the dirt street. The card's message to Illinois was of sad news: "My little horse May died last night with consumption, she suffered so much." "Rec'd a telegram saying Mr. McK. passed away at 6 o'clock last night."

