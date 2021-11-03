Business Hall of Fame announces honorees

Four leaders in the timber, banking, investment and bio-pharmaceutical industries will be honored in February as the 2022 class of the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame.

The incoming class will be:

• Peggy Clark, owner and managing partner of Clark Timberlands of Arkadelphia.

• Tom Faust, chairman of Morgan Stanley Investment Management of New York City, and former chairman and chief executive officer, Eaton Vance.

• George Gleason, chairman and chief executive officer of Bank OZK of Little Rock.

• Ginger Graham, founder and owner of Ginger and Baker of Fort Collins, Co., and former president and chief executive officer, Amylin Pharmaceuticals.

"Arkansans can be proud of these four honorees, who have strengthened the timber, banking, investment and bio-pharmaceutical industries on a state and national level," said Matthew Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. "Each reinforces the power and appeal of Arkansas, its businesses and its people."

The four business leaders will be recognized for contributions to their respective industries and to the state of Arkansas in an induction ceremony at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock on Feb. 11.

Tickets to the induction ceremony, a black-tie optional event, are $150 per person. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Jason LaFrance, Walton College alumnus and president of Dale Capital Partners, was chair of the 11-member selection committee that reviewed nominations and selected the inductees. Criteria for selection included the significance of the impact made as a business leader, the concern demonstrated for improving the community and the display of ethics in all business dealings. Living inductees must be over the age of 60.

Arkansas' Business Hall of Fame is located in the atrium of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Enterprise Development at the Walton College on the Fayetteville campus. Each class, beginning in 1999, has included four distinguished Arkansans, either by birth or choice, for membership in the hall.

More details about tickets or event sponsorships or by calling 479-575-6146.