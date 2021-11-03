City Council passes residential garbage rate increase for PB

A resolution increasing the residential garbage rate from $17.60 a month to $18.48 was approved Monday by the Pine Bluff City Council.

According to the resolution, under the city's agreement with Waste Management of Arkansas, an allowance is made annually based on agreed criteria tied to the Consumer Price Index, which is to be implemented on the contract's anniversary date of Nov. 1.

The contract was renewed last year and gave Waste Management of Arkansas another five years of providing services to Pine Bluff residents and businesses.

The city ordinance required the costs of collection and the amount received from the customers to be sufficient to cover the costs of the contract to the city; therefore the residential rate for waste and garbage collection was increased by 5%, effective immediately.

According to the resolution, the commercial rate for waste and garbage collection may increase by 5% over the current rate.