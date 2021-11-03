Dillard's to hold Maumelle job fair

Dillard's Inc. will hold an event today and Thursday in Maumelle to fill more than 300 positions, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

The job fair begins at 8 a.m. today and Thursday at Dillard's Internet Fulfillment Center at 600 Carnahan Drive in Maumelle. It ends both days at 5 p.m. Dillard's said job candidates 17 years old and older will speak with managers, with on-the-spot offers possible, contingent on a background check and drug screening.

Dillard's said no experience or resume are required to attend. Candidates are required, though, to have a valid photo ID and to wear a mask for covid 19 protection.