Don't expect another fireworks show this time

There's a long list of storylines that can be mulled over for Friday's battle between No. 1 Bryant and No. 2 Conway, but there's two that specifically take precedence over any others.

The winner will win the 7A-Central Conference title outright and will play all of their playoff games in the confines of their home stadium.

It may not get any better than that in a highly-anticipated matchup -- one that's been fairly one-sided lately.

Bryant (8-1, 6-0) has been nothing short of overpowering in its seven-game winning streak against Conway (8-1, 6-0). Since 2015, the Hornets have outscored the Wampus Cats 288-112. Last year alone, Bryant won the regular-season meeting 70-33 before turning around and winning 56-14 in the Class 7A semifinals during its run to a third consecutive Class 7A state title.

As it pertains to this season, there won't be many around the state, including the opposing coaches, who think a similar point spread will be displayed on the John McConnell Stadium scoreboard when the final horn sounds.

Only six points separate the teams' offensive scoring totals (Bryant with 385, Conway with 391), and both are flourishing with first-year starters under center. Carson Burnett has thrown for more than 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Hornets, while Donovyn Omolo has nearly 2,000 yards passing and 19 touchdowns for the Wampus Cats.

The ground games have excelled as well behind Bryant's Chris Gannaway (107 carries, 654 yards) and Conway's Boogie Carr (156 carries, 872 yards). In addition, playmakers are abundant for both, neither defense has allowed more than 21 points in a conference game and the special teams play has been sharp, particularly in big games against ranked teams.

In a sense, there isn't a whole lot that separates one from the other. The turning power in this year's showdown, however, may come down to who makes the most out of their possessions. That was undoubtedly the case in both games last year, when Bryant had almost 1,100 yards of offense total and scored a combined 91 points in the first halves.

Conway will have to make the defending champions earn everything they get and take advantage every time it has the ball. Establishing a lead early could also help the Wampus Cats late. But there's a reason teams have failed to do that against Bryant for the better part of three years now. Bryant 35, Conway 26

NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT CABOT A seven-game losing skid to North Little Rock will be staring Cabot in the face. The Panthers, who pocketed a big victory in its previous game against Fort Smith Northside, need a productive game from its offensive playmakers to put an end to that streak. North Little Rock 30, Cabot 27

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT SPRINGDALE Should be an exciting game between programs with identical records (1-8, 1-5 7A-West). Quarterbacks will be crucial in this one, with David Sorg steering the Mavericks' ship and Landon Phipps guiding the Bulldogs. The home team with a slim edge. Springdale 28, Southside 24

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE AT HOT SPRINGS Roads trip to either Wynne or Nettleton await both next week. The survivor will still have bragging rights for at least a year, and for the past five seasons, that distinction has belonged to Lakeside. Hot Springs Lakeside 39, Hot Springs 31

MENA AT LAMAR Mena will be trying to bounce back after losing its past two games, while Lamar had won six in a row before losing to Ozark last week. The Warriors will have revenge on their minds after losing 35-24 to the Bearcats in 2020. Lamar 27, Mena 23

NETTLETON AT WYNNE The winner will be a conference champion -- a recurring theme this week. The top two defenses in Class 5A will try to stop offenses that average more than 34 points each. Eleven of the past 12 meetings have gone Wynne's way. Give the nod to the Yellowjackets. Wynne 28, Nettleton 21

LAKE HAMILTON AT GREENWOOD The last thing the Wolves want is for one loss to turn into another just before the playoffs start. Lake Hamilton has to put last week's emotional defeat to Benton behind it because beating Greenwood won't be easy, especially at Smith-Robinson Stadium. Greenwood 37, Lake Hamilton 30

VILONIA AT GREENBRIER There will probably be a standing-room only crowd for this Faulkner County classic between a pair of unbeaten teams. Cooper Wilcox (Greenbrier) and Austin Myers (Vilonia) will put on a show, as usual. The turnover battle will come into play, and that may decide the winner. Greenbrier 42, Vilonia 38

GLEN ROSE AT PRESCOTT The winner will win the 3A-5 title and have homefield advantage in the playoff until the semifinal round. Prescott dominated last year's game 42-14 and have taken its opponents' best shots all year. Expect the Beavers to swing, and the Curley Wolves to swing back. Prescott 41, Glen Rose 28

HECTOR AT QUITMAN Both will have a first-round home game in the postseason at least. Hector was 10 points better in this game a year ago, and Quitman hasn't forgotten. Will Litton has been dynamic on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs. Quitman 32, Hector 26

SYLVAN HILLS AT SEARCY The offense for Searcy was just starting to take off, but the Lions took a hit when starting QB Ckyler Tengler recently went down with an injury. The Lions still have Dede Johnson and Daniel Perry, though, and that'll help. But will it be enough to beat the Bears? Sylvan Hills 34, Searcy 32

MALVERN AT ARKADELPHIA Malvern has played well since it lost standout signal-caller Cedric Simmons a month and a half ago. The Leopards will have to continue to do so if they're going to upset Arkadelphia, which can lock up that No. 2 seed with a victory. Arkadelphia 38, Malvern 28

CLARENDON AT DES ARC It'll be senior night for last year's Class 2A runners-up, and they'll be more than ready. Clarendon, too, will be prepared. The Lions have dropped three in a row to Des Arc and can win a piece of the 2A-6 crown with a win. Des Arc 32, Clarendon 21

LAFAYETTE COUNTY AT DIERKS Somebody's perfect league record will be erased in the 2A-7 championship game. Lafayette County started the year 0-4 but hasn't lost since. Dierks, on the other hand, has won three in a row and outscored the Cougars 95-0 over the past two years. Dierks 34, Lafayette County 30

POYEN AT MAGNET COVE Yet another conference title will be at stake. Both had an open week to prepare for the other. Magnet Cove has won three games in a row since losing to Hazen on Oct. 1. The Panthers' duo of Julius McClellan and Brett Williams have done a lot of damage this season. Magnet Cove 20, Poyen 18