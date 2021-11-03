IDEA ALLEY: Five recipes to prepare for Thanksgiving

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Jo Eveld shares several recipes that I think would make great additions to your holiday feasts this Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Eveld suggests serving these nuts on salads or simply for snacking.

Candied Nuts for Salad: Beat 1 egg white with ¼ cup sugar until stiff. Add enough sliced almonds or broken pecans to cover completely. Melt about 2 tablespoons butter in baking pan, spread nut mixture on top and bake until light brown, watching closely so they do not burn.

Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons milk, more as needed

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 teaspoons sugar

Dash of sea salt

1 tablespoons poppy seeds

Combine all ingredients and whisk until smooth. If too thick, add a little more milk.

■ ■ ■

Eveld describes this dressing as a "no fail recipe."

"If desired, prepare mixture a day ahead and refrigerate overnight."

Crockpot Dressing

1 (8- to 10-inch) pan or skillet of cornbread

8 slices toasted bread

4 eggs, beaten

1 medium onion, chopped

½ cup celery, chopped

1 ½ tablespoons rubbed sage

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 cans cream of chicken soup

2 (16-ounce) cans chicken broth

2 tablespoons butter

Crumble breads; add eggs, onion, celery, sage, salt, pepper, chicken soup and broth. Pour mixture into slow cooker. Dot with butter. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 3 to 4 hours.

Makes 16 servings.

■ ■ ■

Crack Green Beans

4 to 6 (16-ounce) cans green beans, drained

1 can water chestnuts, drained

6 slices bacon, cooked crisp and broken

2 /3 cup brown sugar

¼ cup melted butter

2 tablespoons PLUS 1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

Put beans and water chestnuts in 9-by-13-inch casserole. Top with bacon. Mix the remaining ingredients and pour over the bean mixture. Bake 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Toss and serve.

■ ■ ■

Grated carrot and cream of mushroom or chicken soup give this squash casserole a familiar but new twist.

Squash Casserole

2 to 2 ½ pounds yellow squash (thawed if using frozen)

½ medium onion

1 grated carrot

1 can cream of chicken soup (or mushroom)

8 ounces sour cream

8 tablespoons butter

2 cups Pepperidge Farm cornbread dressing mix (or generic brand)

Cut up squash and onion and cook until crisp tender; drain and add carrot.

Stir together soup and sour cream; add to vegetable mixture.

Melt butter and stir in dry cornbread crumbs. Put half of the buttered cornbread crumbs in the bottom of 9-by-13-inch casserole, add all of vegetable mixture; top with remaining crumbs. Bake at 300 degrees for about 30 minutes.

REQUEST

◼️ Chicken and Hearts of Palm soup like that served at Cafe Bossa Nova for Linda Williams.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com