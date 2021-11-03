IDEA ALLEY: Five recipes to prepare for Thanksgiving

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Jo Eveld shares several recipes that I think would make great additions to your holiday feasts this Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Eveld suggests serving these nuts on salads or simply for snacking.
Candied Nuts for Salad: Beat 1 egg white with ¼ cup sugar until stiff. Add enough sliced almonds or broken pecans to cover completely. Melt about 2 tablespoons butter in baking pan, spread nut mixture on top and bake until light brown, watching closely so they do not burn.
Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons milk, more as needed
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- Dash of sea salt
- 1 tablespoons poppy seeds
Combine all ingredients and whisk until smooth. If too thick, add a little more milk.
■ ■ ■
Eveld describes this dressing as a "no fail recipe."
"If desired, prepare mixture a day ahead and refrigerate overnight."
Crockpot Dressing
- 1 (8- to 10-inch) pan or skillet of cornbread
- 8 slices toasted bread
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- ½ cup celery, chopped
- 1 ½ tablespoons rubbed sage
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cans cream of chicken soup
- 2 (16-ounce) cans chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons butter
Crumble breads; add eggs, onion, celery, sage, salt, pepper, chicken soup and broth. Pour mixture into slow cooker. Dot with butter. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 3 to 4 hours.
Makes 16 servings.
■ ■ ■
Crack Green Beans
- 4 to 6 (16-ounce) cans green beans, drained
- 1 can water chestnuts, drained
- 6 slices bacon, cooked crisp and broken
- 2/3 cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 2 tablespoons PLUS 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder
Put beans and water chestnuts in 9-by-13-inch casserole. Top with bacon. Mix the remaining ingredients and pour over the bean mixture. Bake 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Toss and serve.
■ ■ ■
Grated carrot and cream of mushroom or chicken soup give this squash casserole a familiar but new twist.
Squash Casserole
- 2 to 2 ½ pounds yellow squash (thawed if using frozen)
- ½ medium onion
- 1 grated carrot
- 1 can cream of chicken soup (or mushroom)
- 8 ounces sour cream
- 8 tablespoons butter
- 2 cups Pepperidge Farm cornbread dressing mix (or generic brand)
Cut up squash and onion and cook until crisp tender; drain and add carrot.
Stir together soup and sour cream; add to vegetable mixture.
Melt butter and stir in dry cornbread crumbs. Put half of the buttered cornbread crumbs in the bottom of 9-by-13-inch casserole, add all of vegetable mixture; top with remaining crumbs. Bake at 300 degrees for about 30 minutes.
REQUEST
◼️ Chicken and Hearts of Palm soup like that served at Cafe Bossa Nova for Linda Williams.
Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com