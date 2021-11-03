Former Fort Smith firefighter faces sexual solicitation charge in trial

FORT SMITH -- A former captain with the Fire Department is accused of unlawfully offering or agreeing to pay someone to engage in sexual activity while he was on duty.

Robert Lewis Dean III, 38, of Mountainburg was charged with first offense sexual solicitation, a misdemeanor, on Oct. 20, according to court records provided by Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue.

The citation says the incident took place about 6:56 p.m. Oct. 19 at 8900 Massard Road, the same address as Fire Station No. 11.

Fire Chief Phil Christensen said Dean resigned Monday morning. He was placed on paid administrative leave while the department did an internal investigation into the matter starting Oct. 20. The investigation concluded last week.

"Capt. Dean recognized his violations of the Fire Department's policies," Christensen said. "He was immensely apologetic for the disgrace brought upon the department and his profession."

The office of the Sebastian County District Court's Fort Smith Division said Tuesday Dean's attorney entered a not guilty plea for the sexual solicitation charge Oct. 21. Dean's trial has been set for 9 a.m. Dec. 13.