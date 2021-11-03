Frontier adds flights to Orlando from Northwest Arkansas National

Frontier Airlines is adding new, twice-weekly, non-stop flights from Northwest Arkansas National Airport to Orlando, Fla.

The flights began Monday. They leave Northwest Arkansas on Mondays and Fridays and fly directly to Orlando International Airport. The most up to date flight times can be found at FlyFrontier.com.

The airline is offering introductory $39 starting rates if certain conditions are met, according to a release.

"As the number one vacation spot in the country, Orlando has been a highly requested destination and we're proud to offer low-fare service to Central Florida for Bentonville area residents to make unforgettable vacation memories this winter and beyond," Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a release.

Colorado-based Frontier also offers flights to Denver and Las Vegas from Northwest Arkansans National Airport.