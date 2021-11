Globe's leaders pledge to save trees, pare methane emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland -- World leaders promised to protect Earth's forests, cut methane emissions and help South Africa wean itself off coal at the U.N. climate summit Tuesday -- part of a flurry of deals intended to avert catastrophic global warming.

Britain hailed the commitment by more than 100 countries to end deforestation in the coming decade as the first big achievement of the conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow, known as COP26 -- but experts noted such promises have been made and broken before.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSu5hqwrMD0]

More than 120 world leaders were heading home after two days in which they received stark warnings about the state of the Earth from Johnson, naturalist David Attenborough, Queen Elizabeth II and -- perhaps most powerfully -- the people of countries and regions already facing climate upheaval.

Johnson said at a news conference that it was important to "guard against false hope," but added that he was "cautiously optimistic" about the outcome of the talks. The conference aims to keep the world on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels -- the goal set at the Paris climate conference six years ago.

Johnson had a message for negotiators from around the globe who will strain over the next 10 days to turn politicians' promises into reality: "The eyes of the populations of the world are on you."

The U.K. said it has received pledges from leaders representing more than 85% of the world's forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. Among them are several countries with massive forests, including Brazil, China, Colombia, Congo, Indonesia, Russia and the United States.

More than $19 billion in public and private funds have been pledged toward the plan.

Experts and observers said fulfilling the pledge will be critical to limiting climate change.

"Signing the declaration is the easy part," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter. "It is essential that it is implemented now for people and planet."

Alison Hoare, a senior research fellow at the political think tank Chatham House, said world leaders promised in 2014 to end deforestation by 2030, "but since then deforestation has accelerated across many countries."

Forests are important ecosystems and provide a critical way of absorbing carbon dioxide -- the main greenhouse gas -- from the atmosphere. But the value of wood as a commodity and the growing demand for agricultural and pastoral land are leading to widespread and often illegal felling of forests, particularly in developing countries. Indigenous peoples are often among the hardest-hit.

"We are delighted to see Indigenous peoples mentioned in the forest deal announced today," said Joseph Itongwa Mukumo, an Indigenous Walikale and activist from Congo.

He called for governments and businesses to recognize the effective role Indigenous communities play in preventing deforestation.

"These are billions in investment towards environmental preservation, but it's very difficult for this money to reach Indigenous communities, reach traditional communities," said Chief Ninawa, a leader of the Huni Kui people from the Amazon.

Some campaigners said the forests pledge was a step forward. Luciana Tellez Chavez, an environmental researcher at Human Right Watch, said there were "quite a lot of really positive elements."

She said it was positive to see China and Brazil pledging to protect forests, but noted that Brazil's public statements don't yet line up with its domestic policies and warned that the deal could be used by some countries to "greenwash" their image.

Brazil's government has been eager to project itself as a responsible environmental steward in the wake of surging deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest and Pantanal wetlands that sparked global outrage in recent years. Critics caution that its promises should be viewed with skepticism, and the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, is an outspoken proponent of developing the Amazon.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration launched a plan to reduce methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. The announcement was part of a broader effort with the European Union and other nations to reduce overall methane emissions worldwide by 30% by 2030.

Clamping down on methane flaring and leaks from oil wells and gas pipelines -- the focus of the Biden plan -- is considered one of the easiest ways to cut emissions. Reducing methane from agriculture, in particular by belching cows, is a trickier matter.