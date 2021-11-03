DEAR HELOISE: Have you ever changed the filter in your microwave? When I ask that question, most people say, "What?" Most microwaves have a filter in them, and no one seems to know that or even think of it. I thought it would be a good topic to bring up.

-- Gene S., Dayton, Ohio

DEAR READER: A microwave filter is easy enough to clean. First, remove the filter. It's usually found on the bottom or the back of the microwave. Fill a sink or large bowl with warm, soapy water and place the filter in the water. Let it soak for 10 to 15 minutes; turn it over and let it soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove it from the water and run it under the tap to rinse it. Dry it with a towel or, better yet, let it air-dry before putting it back in the microwave.

The filter on a microwave can give off an offensive odor over time if not cleaned.

DEAR HELOISE: I'm out on my own now and doing a lot of cooking for myself. I've tasted your Chicken Tortilla Soup at a friend's home and would like to get the recipe so I can serve it when a guest comes to visit next month. Would you reprint that recipe?

-- Rodger H., San Jose, Calif.

DEAR READER: This a very tasty soup, and I get requests to reprint it all the time. So, here it is. You'll need:

12 corn tortillas

1/2 cup olive oil

2 onions, chopped fine

1/2 cup tomato puree

4 quarts rich chicken stock

2 cups cooked chicken, diced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro

Dash of cayenne pepper and Parmesan cheese

Cut tortillas into strips and fry in oil until crisp. Drain and set aside.

Saute onion in olive oil. Add tomato puree and the chicken stock. Add chicken, cilantro and tortillas. Cook over medium heat for about an hour. Top each serving with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and Parmesan cheese. Serves 12.

This is a simple, tasty soup that you can make quickly and save any leftover soup for lunch the next day. With chilly weather on its way, soup is always a favorite dish to serve to your family or friends.

DEAR HELOISE: As a guy, I enjoy cooking. I put all of my favorite recipes in a loose-leaf binder notebook. When I'm doing a few recipes at the same time, I make a copy of ones I'll be serving from my notebook. This way I don't get the originals messed up while I'm working. I can also write notes on the copy, such as what time each dish goes in the oven and the temperature, so that all the dishes can be done at the same time.

-- Don W., Punta Gorda, Fla.

DEAR READER: Keeping your favorite recipes in a loose leaf binder is a great way to have your favorite recipes at your fingertips.

