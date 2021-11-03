Highway 83 work to restrict lanes

Improvements to culverts on Highway 83 will result in lane restrictions near the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Drew Central Schools.

Beginning Nov. 8, crews will restrict traffic to one lane on Highway 83 at the main entrance to UAM and Drew Central Schools between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

This closure will allow crews to extend the two culverts currently in place and install two additional culverts. This closure will occur daily until the work is complete. The closure is estimated to last one week.

Orange barrels, message boards, and signage will control traffic. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Follow the agency on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.

Local digital navigator available

The Generator, a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, invites the community to learn/improve digital skills with questions answered by a digital navigator, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Details: (870) 663-0200 or email coyletracy@goforwardpb.org to make an appointment.

Military family nominations sought

Christmas Decor, a holiday and event lighting company, urges Pine Bluff area residents to submit their nominations for this year's "Decorated Family" program, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Nominated families must have an active-duty military family member who will be deployed outside of the United States and its territories for the 2021 holiday season.

The Christmas Decor Franchise Network members will donate products, resources, time and expertise to create glowing tributes at the home of each selected "Decorated Family."

The deadline to complete and submit the nomination form is Nov. 11. The form is available at https://form.jotform.com/thedecorgroup/2021-decorated-family-submission.

Details: Ed Carrington of Christmas Decor by Carrington Electric Company Inc., (870) 534-6993.