Hogs invite 'special' Pulaski Academy player Romelo Bell to game

Pulaski Academy junior defensive end Romelo Bell received an invitation to attend Arkansas’ game against Mississippi State on Saturday after Razorbacks tight ends coach Dowell Loggains visited the school Tuesday.

Bell, 6-4, 230 pounds, has recorded 31 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble in 9 game this season. He had 27 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection and 1 recovered fumble as a sophomore.

“Romelo is a good kid who is going to be really good,” said former Razorback and current Bruins coach Anthony Lucas. “He’s improved so much. The sky is the limit for him. He’s young and has a lot of growth left both on and off of the field.

"I hope the Hogs offer him. He’s special.”

He attended summer camps at Arkansas, Memphis, Central Arkansas, Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, Southern Missouri and Henderson State. Bell recorded 4.74 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the Wonder Boys’ camp.

Bell’s father, Dishawn Bell, played defensive end at Gurdon before an injury-shortened career at UCA.

He would be thrilled to get an offer from the Razorbacks.

“It would mean a lot," said Bell, who has marks of a 455-pound deadlift and 300-pound bench press. "It’d be a big deal to get an offer from Arkansas, especially with it being my first offer and it being a chance to represent my state.”