I-30 project to close Saline County lanes

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require overnight lane closings throughout November, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will be periodically working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. When lane closings are in place, traffic in either direction will be limited to one open lane between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police, the department said.

No lanes will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday and surrounding travel dates, between Nov. 24 and Nov. 29.

The work is part of a project to widen a 5.5-mile section of I-30 to six lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvement to the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.