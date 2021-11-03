• The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the 80-year-old civil rights leader, was released Tuesday from a Washington, D.C., hospital a day after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students protest campus living conditions, a spokesman said.

• John Connors, horticulture manager at California's San Diego Botanic Gardens, said even though the stench is "so thick and heavy you could cut it with a knife," a Sumatran flower known as a "corpse plant" is drawing sold-out crowds seeking to get a whiff of its putrid odor of rotting flesh.

• Karine Elharrar, Israel's energy minister who uses a wheelchair, finally got into the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, a day after the event began because organizers had failed to initially account for a handicapped-accessible entrance.

• Curtis Sliwa, a Republican candidate for New York City mayor and founder of the Guardian Angels group, took his cat, Gizmo, along when he went to vote but was surprised when he was barred from taking the feline into his polling location, which had posted a "No pets" sign.

• Kristie Crabtree, whose husband, Buddy, was police chief of Ider, Ala., when he died of covid-19, said he regretted his decision not to get vaccinated, adding that before he died he told her: "'If I get better, I'll take all three (vaccination shots). I don't ever want to go through this again.'"

• Donna Marino, 63, of East Haven, Conn., accused of convincing her 73-year-old husband over the course of two decades that he had Alzheimer's disease so she could steal $600,000 from him, was charged with larceny and forgery, police said.

• Keeton Waring, 33, of Springfield, Mo., convicted of fatally shooting a man after he confronted several people, accusing them of stealing his cellphone, was sentenced to life in prison plus another 17 years on weapons charges, authorities said.

• William "Doc" Gallagher, 80, a Texas radio host and investment adviser who advertised his business on Christian radio, was sentenced to three life prison terms after pleading guilty to bilking elderly listeners out of millions of dollars, prosecutors said.

• Karen Fann, the Republican Arizona state Senate president who oversaw a review of the 2020 election that confirmed that President Joe Biden won the state's most populous county, says she won't seek reelection in 2022 and instead will retire.