Indoor soccer complex scores a win with Springdale Planning Commission

SPRINGDALE -- Soccer players in Northwest Arkansas soon will have a new way to score.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday night approved a large-scale development design for Premiere Sports Center, an indoor soccer field on Old Missouri Road, just north of its intersection with East Robinson Avenue.

But a proposed industrial warehouse complex unanimously approved by the commission for the intersection of Dixieland Road and West Apple Blossom Avenue didn't score with neighboring property owners.

The soccer center will feature two soccer fields, meeting requirements for adult league play.

Andy Chen, owner of the future complex, plans a 45,000-square-foot building on 4.9 acres.

A participant in adult soccer in Springdale, Chen started the project because he knew adult indoor fields are needed in Springdale. The city's Recreation Center includes the only other indoor soccer fields in the city, but those are geared toward youth league play.

Chen said he plans a league of 130 teams and 70 games a week at the soccer complex. The fields also could be adapted for youth soccer and development on the weekends, he said.

Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department, noted her staff and engineers at Harrison French and Associates had worked for a while to ensure the building will work for all. The project was tabled in October when too many pieces remained unsolved.

Parking was a major concern in designing the building, said Rick McGraw of French and Associates, with 214 parking spaces needed for the soccer center's expected capacity.

Chen bought an adjacent property to build a bigger parking lot on the northeastern side of the building.

"We hope parking becomes a problem," Christie said, meaning she hopes the center will see success. "This project really meets a need in Springdale."

But the pre-fabricated metal building Chen planned didn't meet the building design standards of the city. The project's architect Lori Filbeck of French and Associates added different colors and sizes and alignments of metal materials to add interest and vary the facade of the building. The commission also granted waivers to several design standards.

Meanwhile, the warehouse development concerning neighbors on Dixieland Road would include two 100,000-square-foot freight terminals as well as two retention ponds on the west side of the complex. The warehouses will sit about 410 feet from the back of residences on Walden Street, reported Mattie Crossland, director of Crossland Properties, which owns the development.

Areas zoned commercial line the streets around the warehouses.

Neighbors have spoken against industrial development every time the project has come before the Planning Commission or City Council.

Concerns seem to center on road construction in the area, just south of the Lowell city limits. The city of Lowell has recently completed an extension of Dixieland Road south to Springdale.

Springdale soon will begin construction of the road farther south to Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse told the neighbors during the meeting. Completion is expected in the spring of 2023.

Dave Gilbert, who lives on Walden, spoke Tuesday about the current condition of Apple Blossom Road and Graham Road, which both are becoming rutted and beginning to crack under the weight of construction traffic for the road extensions and other industrial development in the area.

The warehouse center will use only the improved Dixieland to access the site. But heavy trucks now are using both Apple Blossom and Graham, he said.

Mary Reddish, who lives on Apple Blossom, was concerned about drainage. She said recent construction at the warehouse site and others in the vicinity have rerouted the drainage of the land. It used to run into Puppy Creek and now floods her yard and basement.

The land after the project is built can release no more stormwater than it does now, Christie said. The warehouse project will include two retention ponds -- one aligned north and south and the other east to west.

Crossland said the developer's plans have the warehouses complete about the same time as the Dixieland Road project. Sprouse noted the developers would not receive a certificate of occupation until Dixieland is opened.

The commission also unanimously approved the large-scale design of Via Emma, a mixed use residential development fronting on East Emma Avenue in the city's downtown district. The staff of Blue Crane, a development company associated with the Walton family, also has worked with the Planning Department to reach agreements on the design, Christie said.

The completed project will include 131 residential spaces in four buildings, with parking in between. The project also will include six commercial spaces on Emma.

The eastern side of the project will offer some live-work space, and maybe an ice cream parlor on the south side, said Yume Rudzinski with Blue Crane.

The project will overlook Luther George Park at North Water Street and East Meadow Avenue. The downtown area and Luther George Park are both undergoing a renewal and revival.

Blue Crane has under construction on Emma another mixed-use property with 48 apartment units.

"The look on Emma is changing oh, so dramatically," Christie said. "It's good for downtown Springdale, and it's good for Springdale overall.