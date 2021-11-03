Jonesboro man arrested in fatal shooting, police say

A Jonesboro man who was arrested Saturday evening in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man remained in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Chestnut Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a Facebook post from Jonesboro police stated. The officers found Xavier Malone, 30, dead inside his home from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

About 5:40 p.m., police arrested Robert Clark, 31, in the killing and booked him into the Craighead County jail on a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.