Cronyism doing well

Broadband Development Group (BDG) was just awarded our state's bid for bringing broadband to Arkansas. That is despite it having the lowest technical score and at five times the cost.

Yes, folks, you read that right: The least qualified is being paid over five times what the other two more qualified bidders submitted.

Let's throw into the mix that one of the Arkansas senators, Ken Bragg, has a son on its board of directors. And last but not least, our very own French Hill's wife is the lobbyist for BDG.

Cronyism is alive and well in Arkansas! And thank you, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Michael Wickline, for bringing this to light.

RHONDA PATTON

Roland

Broaden perspective

I strongly believe that all people are born equal in the eyes of God and should be in the eyes of man. Wasn't that what people like Martin Luther King were advocating?

Yes, there are some bad things in our past that we would not tolerate today. Nevertheless, you can't judge another era by current standards. There was a time when slavery was legal in a large part of what today is America. That's just the way that it was in that era. Condemning people for behaving according to the standards of their day is a waste of time. That makes as much sense as reliving Saturday's ball game Monday morning.

However, if you insist on revisiting the past, here are a few things that should be taken into consideration: "Slavery" and "race" are two different things. Slavery was around for thousands of years before 1619. In many countries, you could be a slave and have no physical characteristics that distinguished you from your master. Slavery here likely couldn't have existed if African tribes had not raided one another for slaves to sell to the European slave traders.

In addition, we adopted the British model for slavery where slaves were considered to be property with no rights of their own. Under the French and Spanish systems, slaves had at least some legal rights.

In addition to slavery, there was also "indenture." A lot of Europeans came to the colonies having signed an indenture by which their passage was paid if they would work for someone for seven years in order to pay off the debt. While there certainly was a guaranteed end for their indenture, they were in fact little more than slaves for seven years.

Immigrants from a number of countries were looked down on as lower than slaves. If you had a dirty or dangerous job to do, you hired one of these immigrants so that you would not risk a valuable slave. After all, if something happened to the immigrant, you were only out $20 for a pine box.

I'm just saying that you should broaden your perspective a little and be more objective.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Conditions on ground

To letter-writer Roy Davis, let me put this simply: Pandemics work like forest fires. If you work to contain them early, say like in 2020, chances are they will abate in 2021 and on (assuming that weather does not change conditions on the ground).

On the other hand, if you ignore them, or give them short shrift in 2020, chances are almost certain that given all that fine wood ripe for burning (read unmasked, unvaccinated people), 2021 will see more fire ... and death.

Statistics--like referencing more deaths from covid in 2021 than 2020, as Mr. Davis implies as proof of something or other--are often where real truth dies.

But understanding how pandemics and forest fires work ought not to be hard to grasp. Both are subject to conditions on the ground, both are highly contagious, and the sooner you attack them with everything you've got, the quicker you will eradicate them.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

Understanding size

Your editorial, "National debt," in Monday's newspaper is certainly a welcome explanation of our national debt problem. At first pass, the comparison of a four-inch stack of $1,000 bills as $1 million and that a $1 trillion stack of $1,000 bills would be 67 miles high seems impossible, but it is not far off.

The follow-on, "One more thing," contains an important element. A trillion rolls off the tongue as easily as a billion or even a million, and showing all the zeros, as you did, is a tremendous assist in understanding size. If you used the layout of zeros each time you wish to refer to a trillion, your readers would better understand size.

KEN CARPENTER

Mountain Home