Live theater venues in Fayetteville lift requirements for visitors to provide vaccination, test proof

by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- People attending shows or exhibitions at the Walton Arts Center and TheatreSquared will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination against covid-19 or a negative test, but must continue to wear masks.

The Walton Art Center's policy change will go into effect Monday. TheatreSquared's requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test ended Sunday.

A news release from the Walton Arts Center said the updated policy is a response to a downward trend in new covid-19 cases in the region along with an increasing percentage of the population being vaccinated against the disease. The policy could change depending on public health guidelines or laws.

Fayetteville has a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. The City Council last month voted to extend the mandate until the city's Board of Health recommends lifting or loosening it, or if a court decision renders the mandate unenforceable.

For more information, call the Walton Arts Center at (479) 443-5600 or go to http://waltonartscenter.org. TheatreSquared can be reached at (479) 777-7477 or go to http://theatre2.org .

