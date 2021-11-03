Man faces murder charge after fatal shooting of brother-in-law

A man faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting of his brother-in-law, Helena-West Helena police said Tuesday.

A $500,000 bond was set Tuesday for Howard Tate, 56, who will be held at the Phillips County jail until his first appearance in Phillips County Circuit Court and will be able to post bail, according to a news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Tate's arrest comes in the aftermath of a police investigation into the death of Joe Clayton, 48, in Helena-West Helena on Sunday.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance about 5:45 p.m. Sunday at 850 Georgia St. in Helena-West Helena. When officers arrived, they found a man later identified as Clayton lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound in his chest. He died later at Helena Regional Medical Center.

Officers spoke with witnesses, obtained video evidence and then arrested Tate, according to the news release.