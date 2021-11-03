Razorbacks report

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas was not included in the top 25 of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks' opponent Saturday, Mississippi State, was included at No. 17 as the highest-ranked three-loss team in the nation.

The Razorbacks were aiming to earn just their second ranking in the eight-year history of the rankings, which determine the CFP matchups as well as the New Year's Six bowl games.

Arkansas' only appearance in the rankings came on Nov. 8, 2016, when the Razorbacks checked in at No. 25 following a 31-10 rout of No. 11 Florida the week before. They fell out the following week after a 38-10 home setback against LSU and interim Coach Ed Oregon.

Mississippi State, which was the first No. 1 team in the debut of the CFP rankings on Oct. 28, 2014, and Wisconsin were the only three-loss teams in this year's debut poll. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking for the first three weeks of the original rankings before falling to No. 4.

Mississippi State has not been in the top 10 of the rankings since the 2014 season, but it has been included in 16 sets of rankings since then and 23 all time.

Morgan nominated

Sixth-year linebacker Grant Morgan was announced as one of 88 nominees for the Burlsworth Trophy on Tuesday.

The Burlsworth Trophy, named for former Arkansas All-American lineman Brandon Burlsworth of Harrison, has been given each year since 2010 to the best college player who began his career as a walk-on.

Morgan was a finalist last season for the award, which was won by University of Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morissey, a four-year starter and two-time captain.

Morgan, a two-time captain from Greenwood, has 60 tackles this season after leading the FBS with 12.3 tackles per game during a 111-stop season in 2020.

Missouri senior receiver Barrett Banister of Fayetteville, the grandson of long-time UA football assistant coach Harold Horton, is also one of the nominees.

Space tackling

The Razorbacks practice "thudding" in space all the time, but the concept is magnified this week against a team in Mississippi State, whose offense is built on slipping players into open areas of the field and then looking to maximize their yards after catch.

In Monday's drill work open to the public, linebackers and defensive backs repped facing a ball carrier who had just received a pass on the edge and was turning upfield.

The Razorbacks did a strong job tackling in space against the Bulldogs in last year's 21-14 upset in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State skill players ran through a swatch of arm tackles by Kentucky last week.

Voting day

The Razorbacks were given Tuesday off due to the NCAA's civic engagement guidelines, which went into effect last year.

Teams could apply for a waiver to practice on Tuesday, but the Razorbacks, who are coming off an open date, elected to practice on Sunday and Monday to prepare for the off day.

Arkansas will resume practice today with a normal Wednesday-like workout.

KJ on 'Air'

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was offered a scholarship by Mississippi State when he was coming out of North Panola High School in Sardis, Miss.

"They did offer me," Jefferson said. "The head coach was Joe Moorhead. He was there when I was being recruited and they did offer me."

Jefferson signed on with Arkansas Coach Chad Morris' Spread offense but redshirted as a freshman in 2019 behind a collection of quarterbacks, then played as an apprentice to grad transfer senior Feleipe Franks last season.

He's a fan of the famous Mike Leach "Air Raid" attack at Mississippi State.

"I watched a couple games of their offense," Jefferson said. "It's Air Raid. Every quarterback dreams of being in an Air Raid offense. You can throw the ball a thousand times a game.

"So it's what every quarterback dreams of. It's pretty cool the type of routes they run, and how he spreads the defense out and attacks the holes of the defense. It's pretty cool."

'Scary' man

Mississippi State return specialist Lideatrick Griffin had 244 kickoff return yards after the first two games and currently has 339 yards on nine returns in that department. Griffin's 37.7 yard average per return would lead the nation handily if he had enough returns to qualify.

"He'll bring it out 5 yards deep and has no problem with it," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's done it all year. He's really good."

Griffin ranks 24th in the nation with his total kickoff return yardage, with 144 yards compiled on four returns in the season opener against Louisiana Tech and a 100-yard return for a touchdown against North Carolina State the following week. He has four returns for 95 yards in the six games since then.

Arkansas will counter with kickoff man Vito Calvaruso, who has 44 touchbacks on 51 kickoffs for a rate of 86.3%. Arkansas opponents have 118 yards on six kickoff returns, an average of 19.7 yards per return with a long of 32 yards.

"Vito has been kicking it out, and as long as he's kicking it out of the back of the end zone, you can't return it," Pittman said. "We'll see if he can continue to do that, but [Griffin] is very, very scary."

Riley connection

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley has a strong connection to Mississippi State, where he was committed to play prior to being taken with the 41st pick of the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft by the Braves.

Riley's father Mike grew up in Dumas and was a standout football and basketball player there on high-achieving teams before signing to play football at Mississippi State.

Mike Riley was a four-year starting punter for the Bulldogs from 1988-1991. He had 213 punts over the course of four-plus seasons with a career average of 40.2 yards per punt. His best season came in 1989 when he averaged 41.0 yards on a career-high 75 punts.

Austin Riley was born in Memphis and graduated from DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, Miss. He was called up to the Braves on May 15, 2019, and hit a home run off St. Louis' Michael Wacha in his second at-bat.

Five for 50

The FBS ranks have produced 12 passers with 50-plus completions in a game since 2000 and Mississippi State's Mike Leach has coached five of them.

Sophomore Will Rogers hit the milestone with an SEC-record 50-of-67 passing performance for 419 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 31-29 loss at Memphis on Sept. 18.