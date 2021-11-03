Museum readying salute to veterans

For the first time since 2019, the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, will host its annual Veterans Day service at 2 p.m. Nov. 11. The public is invited to attend.

Along with comments by Col. Patrick S. Daulton, Pine Bluff Arsenal commander, the ceremony will include the posting and retiring of colors by Brian Hutchinson, White Hall ROTC Senior Army instructor.

Ward 3 City Council Member David Beck will welcome guests, while Ward 2 City Council Member Beaver Johnson will perform the "Star Spangled Banner." Beaver is also the White Hall United Methodist Church music director.

Richard Bailey, chair of the Department of Music at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will perform "Taps."

The Progressive Women's Association of White Hall will draw the names of the winners of a quilt and afghan during the ceremony.

The quilt was made by PWA member Mary Ann Davis and her quilting group, and the afghan was made by Linda Hurd. The money raised will go into the PWA's Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship fund.

The city decided against holding a Veterans Day ceremony in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic but this spring, they celebrated Memorial Day with an outdoor service.

Brenda Doucey, museum director, said she was pleased to again host a Veterans Day event.