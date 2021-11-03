Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Springdale

• Frankie Taylor, 38, of 8125 S. Lakeshore Drive in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Taylor was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Alejandro Carrillo, 33, of 5819 Woods Drive in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Carrillo was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Aaron Shores, 31, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Shores was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.