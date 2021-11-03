Northwest Arkansas bypass officially renamed Interstate 49

The Bella Vista Bypass in Northwest Arkansas is now formally known as Interstate 49.

An order approved Wednesday by the Arkansas Highway Commission re-designated Arkansas 549 from U.S. 71 to Benton County Road 34 as part of Interstate 49. The order also added the newly constructed portion of the bypass between Benton County Road 34 and the Missouri border to the state highway system as Interstate 49.

The formality came a little more than one month after the long-sought, 19-mile, four-lane bypass opened to the public. Construction consisted of six projects totaling more than $220 million and began in February 2011.