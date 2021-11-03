100 years ago

Nov. 3, 1921

BLYTHEVILLE -- An automobile identified as having belonged to Deputy Sheriff E.B. Rogers of Mississippi County was found today near Paragould, strengthening the belief here that the officer, missing since Sunday, was murdered and his auto stolen. A hat, bloodstained and cut, also identified as having belonged to Rogers, was found yesterday near the road leading from Blytheville to the Rogers farm.

50 years ago

Nov. 3, 1971

JONESBORO -- About 150 Frolic Footwear Company employees who participated in a wildcat strike Monday returned to work. The strike apparently stemmed from the firing of 30 employees Friday. The 30 were fired after they walked off their jobs Friday following the filing of a grievance by Mrs. Dot Blaylock. Mrs. Blaylock said the workers were being underpaid for piecework in the stock fitting room. The 150 workers Monday refused to cross picket lines set up by the 30 workers who had been fired. Company officials offered the 30 employees reinstatement after a meeting with the union Monday. The plant here has 1,200 employees.

25 years ago

Nov. 3, 1996

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs celebrated the start of construction Saturday on an expanded civic center that officials say will bring in more tourism dollars. The event featured a pyrotechnic display marking the boundaries of the additions to the Hot Springs Civic Center. Gov. Mike Huckabee praised Hot Springs residents for their forethought and willingness to accept a tax increase to complete the facility -- a "futuristic" and "positive" move that will yield extraordinary returns for the city, he said. Voters approved a tax and bond issue in 1994 to pay for the project.

10 years ago

Nov. 3, 2011

SEARCY -- The fall open house for the White County Historic Museum, more commonly known as Pioneer Village, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The village is a collection of late 1800s- and early 1900s-era buildings from throughout the county that have been moved to a townlike location behind Land o' Frost. Scheduled for demolition, the buildings were relocated by the White County Historical Society in 1992, with the goal of saving and promoting the history of the pioneer families from White County.