Outdoor recreation executive appointed

Economic development official Katherine Andrews will lead the newly created Arkansas Office of Outdoor recreation, the state parks and tourism department announced Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson established the office by executive order in June to grow Arkansas' outdoor recreation economy, work with partners toward improved health outcomes and promote the state's recreational experiences.

He also created the Outdoor Recreation Advisory Board, whose members were announced Tuesday as well.

Hutchinson said in Tuesday's announcement that the office "provides critically needed support as we look to leverage our recreational assets in Arkansas and grow the state's economy and tourism value."

Andrews has worked for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission since 2016, most recently serving as director of small business and entrepreneurship development. She was previously a project manager at the commission and has worked in commercial real estate.

"Katherine is a native Arkansan and an avid participant in outdoor recreation herself. These qualities combined with her experience in small business and entrepreneurship development make her a natural fit for this job," Hutchinson said in the news release.

In an interview, Andrews said she was looking forward to "connecting all the dots" on expanding and capitalizing on recreational opportunities and outdoors-focused businesses in Arkansas, especially with more people getting outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think now is the perfect time. It's exciting," she said. "I think it will be key to not only fostering the infrastructure that's out there but helping foster the growth of some of those outdoor companies."

Andrews said she grew up fishing, hunting, camping and riding horses, so she understands Arkansas' recreational landscape. In her previous role, she helped recruit companies to the state and connected Arkansas companies with resources to expand.

Her salary in the new role will be $87,000, and she is set to start Nov. 29.

Leah DiPietro, deputy chief of communications for the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said there were more than 80 applicants for the job, which was posted publicly. Twelve were interviewed.

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst said in June that she did not have a particular person in mind for the job.

The department downgraded an existing position to create the new role. Andrews will share an existing administrative support staffer, and no other positions will be hired at this time, DiPietro said. The move does not require approval from the Legislative Council.

Hurst said in the announcement that the state has seen visitation to parks and public lands increase substantially during the pandemic.

"I look forward to working with Katherine to establish the Office of Outdoor Recreation as a resource to enhance the state's economy in ways that will help attract businesses and families as well as enhance the livability of our communities across the state," Hurst said.

Tom Walton, co-founder of the outdoors-focused holding company Runway Group in Northwest Arkansas and grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton, praised Andrews' hiring in a statement Tuesday.

"I believe that with today's announcement about the selection of Katherine Andrews to lead the new Outdoor Recreation office with a dedicated team, we will make Arkansas a formidable competitor in tourism, talent and industry recruitment, and of course, outdoor experiences that rival the best in the nation," Walton said.

The members of the advisory board, appointed by Hutchinson, will provide assistance and support to Andrews and Hurst to inform their work advancing the state's outdoor recreation economy, according to the announcement.

The appointees are:

• George Dunklin of Humphrey.

• Mike Mills of Ponca.

• Ernie Lechuga of Springdale.

• Will Montgomery of Little Rock.

• Susan Peacock of Rogers.

• Bill Barnes of Mount Ida.

• Steve Straessle of Little Rock.

• Clint Gaston of Lakeview.

• Amanda Herget of Jonesboro.

• Robin McClendon of Monticello.

A date for the board's first meeting has not yet been set.