Outline offers 80-year look at PB Arsenal

The Pine Bluff Arsenal near White Hall opened its gates in 1941 and continues to operate with the same dedication to service and unwavering support of America's military troops and Arkansas, officials say.

In preparation for its 80th anniversary, Cheryl Avery, the arsenal's civilian spokeswoman, compiled a comprehensive timeline of the arsenal's history.

READYING FOR WORLD WAR II

In 1942, the Chemical Warfare Arsenal was renamed the Pine Bluff Arsenal.

"The cost of the installation was approximately $60 million, including a cost of $250,000 for 15,000 acres of land," Avery said.

The installation was located near the cities of White Hall and Pine Bluff along Arkansas Highway 256, she said.

The PBA's original mission was the manufacture of incendiary grenades and bombs.

"However, the mission quickly expanded to manufacturing, loading and storage of war gases, and the production and storage of pyrotechnic, riot control and white phosphorus munitions," Avery said.

The war effort

In July 1942, the first munitions, AN-M14 incendiary grenades, were produced, and through the war year, employees "produced many millions of grenades, bombs, and shells, as well as millions of pounds of chlorine, mustard and Lewisite (gases), but never produced a lethal nerve agent," Avery said.

Also, prisoners of war were encamped there during World War II and were used to augment the labor forces in all areas except manufacturing and storage.

POST WORLD WAR BIOLOGICS, CHEMICALS

"The Arsenal became the only U.S. site for the full scale production of biological munitions in 1953 and continued this mission until 1969," Avery said.

In 1978, it was selected as the sole site for the Binary Chemical Munitions Production Facility and the program remained active until 1990.

"A unique project for disposal of obsolete chemical agent BZ was initiated in 1980 and spanned a decade," she said.

THE COLD WAR

In 1957, the Production Development Laboratories was made an integral part of the Arsenal and established as a mission element designated as Biological Operations. In 1969, this mission was halted when the President Richard Nixon announced the discontinuance of the U.S. biological warfare program, according to Avery.

The facilities and land were transferred to the Department of Health, Education and Welfare for the establishment of the National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR).

PROTECTING AMERICA'S CHEMICAL STOCKPILE

For decades, the Arsenal's critical mission was to provide the safe, secure maintenance of 12 percent of the Nation's Chemical Agent stockpile.

The Chemical Agent Disposal Facility and its civilian contractor/overseer, the Washington Demilitarization Company (WDC), began on-site incineration of more than 3,850 tons of nerve and mustard agents in 2005. The last chemical agents were destroyed in November 2010, Avery said.

TODAY

The PBA continues to design, manufacture and refurbish smoke, riot control, and incendiary munitions, as well as chemical and biological defense items. It provides solutions for product testing and verification.

In 2020, the Arsenal made room for ReadyOne Industries, which specializes in production of military clothing.