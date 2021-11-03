PODCAST: Basketball exhibition season is over, let the real games begin

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Dudley Dawson look back at the Razorbacks' final preseason exhibition game, a 68-60 victory over North Texas last weekend.

This episode also includes discussion about Arkansas' regular-season opener against Mercer next week, and Dudley talks about watching 5-star commit Jordan Walsh play at a small-school gym in Arkansas.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.