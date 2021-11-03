Rep. Kendon Underwood, a Republican from Cave Springs, announces second term bid

CAVE SPRINGS -- State Rep. Kendon Underwood is running for reelection.

The first-term House member claimed a 100% anti-abortion voting record from Arkansas Right to Life, he said in his announcement Sunday. He also said he is a strong advocate of gun owners' rights and personal freedoms.

Underwood, R-Cave Springs, was chief sponsor of Act 392 of 2021, which allows Arkansas cities to declare themselves "Pro-Life Cities." A city government passing such a designation is allowed to produce signs, decals and other materials for voluntary use and display to show support for childbirth rather than abortion, along with other promotional efforts stating this preference.

Benton County, Washington County and at least 11 other entities to date have adopted the designation.

Underwood, 32, won a 2020 Republican primary rematch against incumbent Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers. He defeated Della Rosa in a runoff after coming within three votes of defeating her in the 2018 Republican primary. After his primary victory, Underwood then won his first term by defeating his general election Democratic opponent, Kelly Krout of Lowell, with almost 63% of the vote.

Underwood's legislative district in this election is set to be much smaller in size. He represents District 90, but exactly which district he would represent if reelected has not been finalized. The state is redrawing district lines so districts in the 100-member House have equal populations, as the state Board of Apportionment does after each U.S. Census every 10 years.

Underwood's district had more people living in it than any House district in Arkansas, census figures show. Final district boundaries are scheduled to be set Nov. 29.

Underwood graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law. He was raised in Omaha in Boone County and has lived in Northwest Arkansas since college, he said. He practices law as assistant corporate counsel for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, he said.