Road fixes to snarl Monticello traffic

Culvert work on a section of Arkansas 83 in Monticello will result in lane restrictions at the main entrances to the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Drew Central Schools for about a week starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will restrict traffic to one lane on Arkansas 83 at the main entrance to the UA-Monticello and Drew Central Schools between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow crews to extend two culverts currently in place and install two additional culverts. The work will continue until complete, or about one week, the department said. Orange barrels, message boards and signs will control traffic.