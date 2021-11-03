Rogers planners approve three large scale developments

ROGERS -- Planning commissioners on Tuesday approved three large scale developments, including a marine sales and service business, a mixed use development and town homes.

The proposed marine sales and service center would be at 701 W. Hudson Road, an area zoned highway commercial, according to a city staff report. It would include a 15,196-square-foot building, a paved parking lot, a gravel parking lot and a retention basin on 15.8 acres, the report states.

Commissioners approved five waivers related to the development, including one allowing vehicle storage in a gravel storage area, one from requirements to make improvements along Hudson Road, one from the requirement of a north-south connection, one allowing a 6-foot sidewalk instead of a 10-foot side path, and one allowing trees to be planted outside the right of way on the condition they be placed in a recreation easement.

The proposed Olive Street town homes would be near the intersection of West Olive and 42nd streets, an area zoned neighborhood transition. The development would include 33 townhouses, an ice cream shop and three apartments on 2.2 acres, according to a staff report.

Commissioners approved a waiver from the requirement that upgrades be made to the street, on the condition street trees be placed on the recreational easement.

The proposed Strasters mixed use development would include a 6,350-square-foot building, which would be used for lodging and office space, according to a city staff report. It would be on 0.4 acres near the intersection of West Sycamore and South Second streets, which is zoned neighborhood transition.

Commissioners granted a waiver for commercial driveway requirements and the requirement to provide 20 parking spaces, and also granted variances for a masonry wall on the south and west boundaries of the property. Commissioner Kevin Jensen abstained from voting on the Straster project.

In other business, the Planning Commission approved a request to rezone 0.4 acres at 114 W. Pine St. from the light industrial zoning district to the neighborhood transition unit zoning district.