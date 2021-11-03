State plans to have doses available for kids today

Covid-19 vaccinations for children age 5-11 were expected to be available from the Arkansas Department of Health's local health units starting today after the endorsement of the vaccine for that age group Tuesday evening by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hours before the agency issued its recommendation, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the Pfizer shots would be available at the 92 units around the state "immediately" after the federal guidance was issued.

He said most of the units had already received an initial supply of the vaccine, which is a low-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine used for adults and adolescents.

Likely by the end of the week, the vaccine will also be available from pediatricians and other providers participating in the federal Vaccines for Children Program, Hutchinson said.

"Arkansas is well-prepared to get out the vaccines and make them available for the new age group," Hutchinson said.

Health Secretary Jose Romero said the health units will be offering the vaccine by appointment or on a walk-in basis, although people without appointments may have longer waits.

Between the state's allocation and shipments going to pharmacies through a federal program, he said, Arkansas will have almost 110,000 doses this week. Romero said that will be "more than enough" to meet the initial demand.

He said more than 271,000 children in Arkansas are age 5-11.

Information on where to get the vaccine is available from a Health Department call center at (800) 803-7847.

Hutchinson discussed the vaccine during his weekly news conference at the state Capitol as the state's count of cases rose by 641, the biggest one-day jump in almost two weeks.

After rising a day earlier, however, the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell by six, to 325, its lowest level since June 30.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 28, to 8,412.

WORKERS FIRED

Also on Tuesday, St. Bernards Healthcare said it had "ended employment with" 43 people, representing about 1% of its 4,167 employees, for their failure to meet a deadline to be fully vaccinated by the end of Monday.

"We made this difficult but necessary decision to prevent hospitalizations and deaths," the health system said in a statement, noting that 93% of the people who died of covid-19 at St. Bernards Medical Center in October were unvaccinated.

"Furthermore, a recent report pegs COVID hospitalizations as nearly five and a half times more likely among unvaccinated persons previously infected with COVID-19 versus vaccinated persons who had no documented case of COVID-19," the statement said.

The system said it has offered covid-19 vaccinations to its workers since December 2020, when the shots first became available, and offered a one-time financial incentive to employees who were fully vaccinated.

It said 99% of its employees met the requirement.

By contrast, when the mandate was announced in August, only 70% of the system's employees had been fully vaccinated.

"These COVID-19 vaccines have continually proven themselves safe and effective, while the healing and wellness of our patients, their loved ones and our St. Bernards family remains our highest priority," the system said in the statement.

"Every decision we make keeps the protection of our community in mind, and we believe this decision continues our efforts to make St. Bernards the safest healthcare provider in the state."

In addition to the Jonesboro hospital, the system includes CrossRidge Community Hospital in Wynne, St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas and clinics throughout northeast Arkansas.

The 300 employees who made up the health system's leadership team faced an earlier deadline, Oct. 1, to be fully vaccinated.

Health system spokesman Mitchell Nail has said 99% of those employees met the requirement and that any who failed to comply were fired.

DOSES FOR CHILDREN

The Health Department this week was expected to receive 66,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11, including some doses that will be redistributed to providers participating in the Vaccines for Children Program.

The 387 providers in the program include Arkansas Children's Hospital and its clinics, federally funded community health centers, other pediatric clinics, pharmacies and the local health units.

Nearly all providers that administer childhood vaccines are part of the program, Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, has said.

The providers in the program include 321 that were also participating in the state's covid-19 vaccination efforts as of late last month.

An additional 40,000 doses were allocated to Walmart, Kroger and other providers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for Covid-19 Vaccination.

John Vinson, chief executive of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said most of those doses aren't expected to arrive until Friday at the earliest.

For instance, he said, pharmacies belonging to the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network are expected to receive a total of 10,800 doses, with most of those arriving Friday and Saturday and the remainder coming next week.

Other providers will be able to request the vaccine for children age 5-11 from the Health Department starting next week.

"I'm optimistic that we'll have widespread offering," Vinson said.

He said about 600 pharmacies in the state offer covid-19 vaccinations for adults, and he expects many of them to offer the shots for the new age group.

He said the state chose the Vaccines for Children providers as the first ones to get covid-19 vaccine doses for the younger children because many children have fallen behind on their other immunizations during the pandemic.

"I think there will be some hiccups because it's a change" in where many people have gotten their covid-19 vaccinations over the past several months, Vinson said.

But, he added, "I think it's a good, smart move, policywise, to also ensure kids are not just going to the pharmacy, but also going to see their pediatrician for other vaccines and their well-child visits that they may be overdue for."

NO MANDATE

At the news conference, Hutchinson noted that the numbers of children who were infected, hospitalized and placed in intensive care were higher during the summer surge blamed on the delta variant than during this past winter.

He displayed a slide saying that cases among children age 5-11 have increased in the past week; that children can suffer "long covid" symptoms, including mental health issues and ongoing heart and lung issues; and that vaccinating children helps protect the people around them, such as grandparents and teachers.

"So for those reasons, we want parents to seriously consider the vaccination of the ages 5 to 11," Hutchinson said.

He said he expects and encourages schools to hold vaccination clinics for children, but he stressed that the shots aren't being required by schools or the state.

"This is something that is a parental decision for their children," Hutchinson said.

"We encourage it. We encourage that discussion and to get the right information, to talk to your physician, but there is no mandate on that particular age group."

Romero said the vaccine is "safe and efficacious."

He said he strongly recommends it for children age 5-11, who he said "bore a big part of the brunt of [the] number of cases that we saw in this summer surge due to delta."

"We need to protect them," he said. "This is a way to do so."

INFECTIONS UP

The increase in cases on Tuesday was larger by 139 than the one the previous Tuesday.

As a result, the average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period rose to 441, its highest level since the week ending Oct. 26.

Hutchinson called it "the first uptick" after several weeks in which the state's new cases have been on the decline.

"You just have to wait and see what tomorrow looks like and to see whether we're flattening out at this level or whether it's going to be a further decline," Hutchinson said. "We just don't know."

Already at its lowest level since July 11, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 88.

At its lowest level since June 29, the number who were in intensive care fell by two, to 147.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 70, to 4,490, after declining the previous two days.

CASES BY COUNTY

Benton County had the most new cases on Tuesday, 67, followed by Pulaski County, which had 64, and Sebastian County, which had 38.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 513,993.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said four of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in July, and the rest happened within the past month.

She said 6.3% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive during the seven-day span ending Monday, the same percentage that was initially reported for the week ending Sunday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 42, to 27,647.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by nine, to 2,912.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

At 10,327, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered was smaller by 1,200 than the one the previous Tuesday.

Third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people who received their second doses at least six months ago, made up almost 60% of the increase.

The increase included 2,118 first doses, which was down by 156 compared with the increase a week earlier.

After rising the previous 10 days, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 10,173.

The average for first doses fell to 2,256.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose remained at 58.1%, and the percentage who were fully vaccinated remained at 48.1%.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 11.1% had received a booster dose, up from 11% a day earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 36th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one vaccine dose and 43rd -- ahead of Tennessee, Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia -- in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 66.9% of people had received at least one dose, and 58.1% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 10.3% had received a booster dose.