SOCCER

Arkansas women defeat LSU at SEC Tournament

Arkansas got a little revenge with a 2-1 win over LSU in the quarterfinals of the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament on Tuesday evening at Orange Beach, Ala.

The top-seeded Razorbacks (15-3) got two goals from Anna Podojil to knock off the ninth-seeded Tigers, who had stopped Arkansas' 14-game winning streak five days earlier with a 4-2 loss at Baton Rouge to end the regular season.

Podojil's goal in the 18th minute put Arkansas on top and the All-SEC first-team forward added another in the 61st minute for a 2-0 advantage. Those were her team-high 12th and 13th goals of the season.

LSU (11-7-1) scored its lone goal in the final minute, but Arkansas was able to hold on and advance. Parker Goins, who recently became the Razorbacks' all-time points leader, picked up her team-high ninth assist on the first goal.

The Razorbacks will play Auburn in the semifinals at 5 p.m. on Thursday. With a win, Arkansas would reach its sixth consecutive SEC Tournament final. However, Arkansas has yet to claim a tournament title. Second-seeded Tennessee will face third-seeded Ole Miss in the other semifinal.

Arkansas outshot LSU 15-7, including a 4-3 advantage on shots on-goal. Razorbacks keeper Hannah Warner picked up two saves, but the Tigers found the back of the net with their final shot of the night.

-- Paul Boyd

BASKETBALL

Gardner-Webb tipoff set

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team's game against Gardner-Webb will tip off at 2 p.m. at Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Nov. 13.

The afternoon start means there won't be a conflict with the Arkansas football team's game at LSU, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Arkansas opens the season Monday against Mercer at Walton Arena.

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

Little Rock native wraps up Belgian season

Cole Jenkins, a Little Rock native who graduated from Parkview High School in 2013, recently wrapped up playing for a Belgian Division I team, the Brasschaat Braves.

The club announced Jenkins' signing on June 30, and -- playing two ways -- he appeared in 12 games and recorded five starts. Jenkins pitched and made appearances at right field, left field, first base and designated hitter for the Braves.

Jenkins finished his stint with Brasschaat batting .357 with 18 hits and 2 doubles. He also went 3-2 in five starts with a 7.25 ERA.

After pitching for Parkview, Jenkins went on to pitch are Arkansas State, Lyon College and Drury University in Springfield, Mo.

-- Adam Cole